India vs England 3rd Test: Blow to England as pacer Mark Wood ruled out with shoulder injury

Wood has been impressive for England in the second Test at the Lord's in the absence of Stuart Broad, who has been ruled out of the entire series against India with an injury.

"England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday (August 25)," stated media release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"He (Wood) will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team. The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match," the release further stated.

England are trying to level the series after India won the second Test at the Lord's last week to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The first Test at Trent Bridge was ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire fifth day's play.

England were already certain to make at least one change to the XI that went down by 151 runs last time out. Dom Sibley failed twice in the game and was subsequently dropped from the squad. The opener averaged just 14.25 in the series, while he has managed two centuries in 22 appearances overall in his Test career.

Dawid Malan earned a recall and could well slot into a position in the top order. Pace bowler Saqib Mahmood, called up as cover for the second Test but yet to make his debut in the longest format, was also named in a 15-man squad, and could be the natural replacement for Wood.

England are without Jofra Archer, Broad, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes due to injuries, while all-rounder Ben Stokes is taking an indefinite break from the game to prioritise his mental health.