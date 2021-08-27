India vs England 3rd Test: Data check: India's highest 3rd innings team total, highest individual score

India need to bat out of their skin to save this Test and the first pre-requisite is a big batting effort in the third innings. It will help them to build a lead upon which the bowlers can try to power on, if it goes to that extend.

Here MyKhel looks at some of the highest team and individual scores in the third innings of a Test match and the list of highest team totals ever too. Munch the numbers!

1. India's highest 3rd innings total

1. 657/7 declared vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001 - win

2. 521/6 declared vs West Indies, St John's, 2006 - draw

3. 510 vs England vs England, Leeds, 1969 - lost

4. 505/3 declared vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999 - draw

5. 476/4 declared vs New Zealand, Naper, 2009 - draw

2. India's highest Individual score in 3rd innings

1. 281: VVS Laxman vs Australia, Kolkata - 2001

2. 220: Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, Port of Spain - 1971

3. 212: Wasim Jaffer vs West Indies, St John's - 2006

4. 203: MAK Pataudi vs England, New Delhi - 1964

5. 200: Dilip Sardesai vs New Zealand, Bombay - 1965

3. Highest score of all teams in 3rd Innings

1. 680/8: New Zealand vs India, Wellington - 2014

2. 671/4: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Wellington - 1991

3. 657/8: Pakistan vs West Indies, Bridgetown - 1958

4. 657/7: India vs Australia, Kolkata - 2001

5. 620: South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg - 1966

4. Highest ever individual of all teams in 3rd Innings

1. 337: Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) vs West Indies, Bridgetown - 1958

2. 302: Brendon McCullum (NZ) vs India, Wellington - 2014

3. 299: Martin Crowe (NZ) vs Sri Lanka, Wellington - 1991

4. 285: Peter May (England) vs West Indies, Birmingham - 1957

5. 281: VVS Laxman (India) vs Australia, Kolkata - 2001

6. Highest totals in Test cricket

1. 952/6: Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo - 1997

2. 903/7: England vs Australia, Oval - 1938

3. 849: England vs West Indies, Kingston - 1930

4. 790/3: West Indies vs Pakistan, Kingston - 1958

5. 765/6: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Karachi - 2009