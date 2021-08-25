India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Anderson, Overton shine as hosts bundle India out for 78 in first innings

India captain Virat Kohli's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as Indian batsman failed to offer any resistance against a quality pace bowling effort from England as the visitors registered their ninth-lowest total.

India's top-order once again fell flat in front of a quality pace attack from England pace attack, led by spirited James Anderson. The right-arm quick started the proceedings with the ball on a positive note from the very first over when he dismissed opener KL Rahul for a duck.

India had a poor start as they lost the first two wickets under five wickets as opener KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed early.

Rahul - who was the centurion of the previous game - failed to open his account and left his team under pressure. Rahul was set up brilliantly as Anderson started with the in-swingers and bowled an out-swinger to force the batsman to play and edge it.

The Karnataka batsman could have easily let that one go, but he decided against it and edged, and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took a regulation catch to give England an early breakthrough.

In the last 10 years, Team India has lost a wicket in the first over of a Test match against England on four occasions and Anderson has been the bowler every time.

Anderson later dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and India captain Virat Kohli (7) to leave the visitors gasping. Pujara - who played a resilient knock of 45 in the second innings of Lord's Test - once again disappointed with the bat as he was dismissed in a similar fashion. India's scorecard read 4/2 when Pujara departed for an individual score of 1.

The legendary speedster gave the tourists another big jolt as he picked up the prized wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli for 7. Kohli's struggle with the corridor of uncertainty became his peril as he paid the price of trying to drive the ball. Kohli averages 24.56 in the last 10 Tests.

Later in the morning session, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane tried to revive India with a partnership of 35 runs but Rahane (18) was also caught behind in the over prior to the lunch break off Ollie Robinson. At lunch break, India's scorecard read 56/4.

But all hell broke loose in the post-lunch session as the new man-in Rishabh Pant too failed to offer any resistance and threw his wicket away. After Pant's dismissal, the flood gates were opened as Rohit Sharma too was dismissed for 19 while attempting a pull shot off Craig Overton.

With Rohit's dismissal, India's lower-order collapsed like a castle of cards as the rest of the Indian wickets perished. Ravindra Jadeja (4), Mohammed Shami (0), Jasprit Bumrah (0), and Mohammed Siraj (3) departed in no time as Overton and Sam Curran cleaned up India's lower order.

Anderson (8-5-6-3), Overton (10.3-5-14-3) were the pick of the bowlers while Robinson and Curran picked up two wickets each as India's last six wickets contributed for 22 runs.

Before tea break, England reached 21 without a loss as the new opening pair of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed gave the hosts a decent start and helped their team dominate another session.