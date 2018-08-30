India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1: Live Updates: Bumrah traps Jennings in front for duck

Southampton, Aug 30: Team India would be looking for a series-levelling win when they come out to play the fourth Test here on Thursday (August 30). Virat Kohli and his boys outclassed the English in every department in Nottingham Test and defeated the hosts by 203 runs after going 2-nil down in the five-match series.

Winning the third Test boosted the morale of the visitors and skipper Kohli would now hope his team carries the momentum forward and maintains the upward curve. Despite trailing 1-2 in the series, India have a chance of winning it for many believe that the series is still evenly poised after that emphatic win in the third Test.

A win at Rose Bowl would definitely improve the tourists' chances of claiming the series and repeating what Sir Don Bradman-led Australian side achieved way back in 1936. Trailing 2-nil in the series, Bradman's daredevils won the Ashes against England 3-2. Kohli and his boys are capable of emulating the same feat of Bradman's side.

1

42377

The Indians lost the first Test in Edgbaston by 31 runs and suffered a humiliating innings defeat at Lord's. Having been pushed to the wall, the Indians came back strongly to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

Surprisingly, this will only be the third Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium. England had previously played Sri Lanka (2011) and India (2014), winning the latter game by 266 runs.

With the Indian pacers exposing the frailties in England top-order, the teams will be on even keel with Kohli bracing for another big knock after his 97 and 103 in a winning cause at the Trent Bridge. The pacers have accounted for 38 out of 46 wickets in these series so far.

Follow the live updates here:

Jennings' poor form continues! Poor old Jennings. Since his return to the Test team, he's averaging 17. Overall, it's 21. Hard to see how England can persist with him. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 30, 2018 Wicket! Super Delivery from Jasprit Bumrah as the ball comes right into the stumps and Keaton Jennings trapped right in front of the stumps. He departs for duck and England are 1/1 in 2.1 overs. It was an absolute ripper from the bowler. Jasprit Bumrah starts with the new ball as Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings open the innings for England at Rose Bowl. Former West Indies captain Michael Holding had suggested that Bumrah shouldn't bowl with the new ball. But Kohli has certainly not paid heed to that. England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. India are playing with the unchanged XI. 3 changes for England today. India have named an unchanged side. It's the first time they've done so in a Test match since...the Southampton Test in 2014. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 30, 2018 Toss Report! India captain Virat Kohli has lost the toss and England captain Joe Root has decided to bat first in the fourth Test. Both the captains were eager to bat after winning the toss and avoid batting in the fourth innings. Match Facts! Virat Kohli comes into this game having scored more than twice the amount of runs anybody else has in this series; posting his 440 runs at an average of 73, he could only record 134 across his 10 knocks in England prior to this current series. ▶ This will be only the third Test match to ever take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton; England are yet to lose there (W1 D1), beating India in the most recent encounter at this venue (by 266 runs in 2014). ▶ Just one of England’s last 30 Test matches to have been played on home soil has ended in a draw (W19, L10); Joe Root’s men have claimed victory in seven of their last 10 in England (L3). ▶ India’s success in Nottingham ended a run of five straight Test defeats to England in England, they haven’t managed to win back-to-back Tests there since 1986 though; the last time England slumped to successive home losses was over 10 years ago. ▶ India’s victory at Trent Bridge means the series stands at 2-1 to England; only once before has a side come from 2-0 down to win a Test series (Australia in 1936/37 Ashes). ▶ A victory or a draw in this game for England will mean they go nine home Test series unbeaten; their last Test series defeat on home soil came in 2014 versus Sri Lanka. Match Facts! Six of the last eight Test dismissals recorded by Keaton Jennings have been caught behind by the wicketkeeper or in the slip cordon; four of which have been forced from ‘back of a length’ deliveries. ▶ Ishant Sharma has dismissed Alastair Cook three times in this series for the cost of just 31 runs, all of those wickets coming in his last three innings; Sharma’s only two more away from becoming the bowler to dismiss Cook most often in Test cricket (currently Morne Morkel, 12). ▶ James Vince has scored 664 runs across his last five County Championship appearances for Hampshire, averaging 83 and claiming three centuries in that time; he has only been able to average 19.3 over his previous 11 Test innings in England however. ▶ James Anderson is only three dismissals away from becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker against India (currently Muralitharan, 105) and requires seven more scalps to go above Glenn McGrath (563) as the seamer to take the most Test wickets ever. Ben Stokes is ready for the 4th Test. Predictions for the fourth Test? 🧐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9gAY3qTclx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2018 Have a look at the track! Here's the canvas for the 4th Test.



Thoughts?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/idXr22eoMI — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2018 It's all bright and sunny in Southampton. Hello from a bright and sunny morning at The Ageas Bowl.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XnYm2oj8ef — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2018

With a green-top laid out for the fourth Test, India will once again count on their troika of pacers, backed by Hardik Pandya, who proved his bowling worth in the previous game. With the batsmen also finally coming to the party, there is little chance of tinkering with the playing XI, thus theoretically bringing an end of the 45-match run of chopping and changing.

As for the hosts, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have replaced Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, while Jos Buttler will take the gloves for England in the fourth Test.

In-form all-rounder Moeen will play his first Test since facing New Zealand in March, with 20-year-old batsman Pope dropped as England attempt to seal a series win at the Rose Bowl. Curran comes back into the side in place of the injured Woakes (thigh) after the all-rounder was unfortunate to be left out for a third-Test defeat at Trent Bridge.