India vs England, 4th Test: Day 3 Lunch update: Washington Sundar 96 propel hosts

With the efforts of Sundar and Rishabh Pant (101), India has managed to take a lead of 160 runs and England would now be looking to provide rear-guard action in order to delay the inevitable. England were 6 for no loss when lunch was taken.

Resuming Day Three at 294/7, overnight batters Sundar and Axar Patel saw off the first hour with ease and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, piling on further misery on the tired England bowlers.

The first hour saw India scoring 50 runs. Both the batters extended their partnership to 106 runs, but with seven runs from his maiden half-century, Axar (43) was dismissed via a run-out in the 114th over of the innings.

In the very next over, Ishant Sharma (0) was out lbw by Ben Stokes and India was reduced to 365/9 with Sundar still four runs away from his maiden ton. In the same over, Stokes clean bowled Mohammed Siraj (0), thus bringing an end to India's first innings.

Apart from Pant and Sundar, Rohit Sharma also contributed with valuable 49 runs. England, after winning the toss, had scored 205 runs in their first innings before they were bundled out in the third session of Day One of the final Test.