India vs England 4th Test Day 4: Tourists lose three key wickets before lunch; Kohli falls for 44

Having remained wicketless in the first hour of the day's play, England bowlers came back strongly in the second half of the session to dismiss three key Indian batsmen. The fall of three wickets ensured the England bowlers pulled things back and kept themselves in the game with some disciplined bowling effort.

Chris Woakes - who remained wicketless in the second innings - gave the hosts back-to-back breakthroughs on day four as he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane in two overs and pushed Team India on the backfoot.

1

49715

Woakes first trapped Jadeja in front and ended the left-handed batsman's innings for 17. Jadeja went upstairs to review it but in vain. The Saurashtra batsman - who was promoted at number five in both the innings of the Oval Test - failed to impress with the bat as he could make a contribution of 10 and 17 runs in the game.

After Jadeja's dismissal, Team India's regular face at number five - Ajinkya Rahane - walked into the middle at number six. The right-handed batsman - who has been under tremendous pressure due to lean patch - once again disappointed with the bat. In the very next over bowled by Woakes, Rahane was found plumb in front and was dismissed for a duck.

But the biggest moment of the session came in Moeen Ali's hands as the spinner dismissed India captain Kohli for 44. Kohli looked set for a well-deserved half-century but a little lapse of concentration against the spinner cost the Indian captain his wicket. Kohli - who played some brilliant shots against England pacers - was caught at slip cordon by Craig Overton and it was the eleventh occasion when he was dismissed by Ali in Test cricket.

Later, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur ensured the team didn't lose any wicket in the session and during lunch break, India reached 329/6 in 117 overs and extended their lead to 230.