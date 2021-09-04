Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs England 4th Test: KL Rahul falls, but visitors gain slender lead at Oval

By
India gain slender lead at Oval
India gain slender lead at Oval

London, September 4: KL Rahul might have lost his wicket to James Anderson, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured India did not fall behind in the opening session of the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England here at the Kennington Oval on Saturday (September 4).

At lunch, India's score read 108/1 -- a lead of 9 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Rohit (47 not out) and Pujara (14 not out) are at the crease.

Resuming at 43/0, Rahul and Rohit were looking rock solid and the duo saw out the first hour with both of them looking set for a big one.

1
49715

However, against the run of play, Rahul (46) lost his wicket to Anderson in the 34th over and the 83-run opening stand came to an end.

Anderson thought that Rahul was caught behind, but the on-field umpire did not think so. England opted for a review and the replays clearly indicated that there was a huge spike and (46) Rahul had to depart.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and both batters saw out probing spells of English bowlers and India entered the lunch interval with nine wickets in hand.

On Friday, India had bowled out England for 290 and as a result, conceded a lead of 99 runs. For England, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes registered half-centuries.

Comments

MORE INDIA IN ENGLAND 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 17:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments