India vs England 4th Test: KL Rahul falls, but visitors gain slender lead at Oval

At lunch, India's score read 108/1 -- a lead of 9 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Rohit (47 not out) and Pujara (14 not out) are at the crease.

Resuming at 43/0, Rahul and Rohit were looking rock solid and the duo saw out the first hour with both of them looking set for a big one.

However, against the run of play, Rahul (46) lost his wicket to Anderson in the 34th over and the 83-run opening stand came to an end.

Anderson thought that Rahul was caught behind, but the on-field umpire did not think so. England opted for a review and the replays clearly indicated that there was a huge spike and (46) Rahul had to depart.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and both batters saw out probing spells of English bowlers and India entered the lunch interval with nine wickets in hand.

On Friday, India had bowled out England for 290 and as a result, conceded a lead of 99 runs. For England, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes registered half-centuries.