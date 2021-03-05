India vs England, 4th Test: New 'Adam Gilchrist' Rishabh Pant reveals the USP of his batting

Pant came to the crease when India were in some trouble at 80 for 4 and soon the home side was at 121 for 5 after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. But the young wicket-keeper batsman played some daring shots, including a reverse scoop off James Anderson, en route his third Test hundred that took India to 294 for 7 at close.

India now lead England by a healthy 89 runs. Pant and Washington Sundar shared a 113-run stand for the seventh wicket to take the match further away from England.

Pant said his game is based upon reacting to the ball. "Sometimes you have to respect the bowler, and the ball, and if you get a bad ball then look for a single or more. I just see the ball and react to it, that's the USP of my cricket," Pant told Star Sports, the host broadcaster.

Pant said the reverse sweep that he played off Anderson was pre-meditated. "The reverse-sweep, you have to premeditate it, but when things are going your way and most of the time I get the licence to go for my shots, after I've assessed the game. And if the crowd are entertained by that and the team wins, I'm happy," he added.

On his important alliance with Sundar, Pant said: "The team plan was to build a partnership, that was the only thing in my mind. I thought after assessing the pitch I would play my shots. The team plan was to get to 206 and then get as much of a lead as we can as a batting unit. Everything went to the team plan today and hopefully we can move ahead tomorrow," he said.