India vs England 5th Test 2022: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Stats, Boundary Length

It is the suspend 5th Test from the 2021 tour and that Test was scheduled to play at the Old Trafford, Manchester, before Covid-19 outbreak in the India camp halted the trip.

Now, the venue has been changed to Edgbaston and the teams have also undergone some changes in the interim period.

For India, Virat Kohli was the captain while Ravi Shastri did the head coach job. However, a year down the line Rohit Sharma has taken over as the captain and Rahul Dravid has stepped into Shastri’s role.

Ajinkya Rahane is no longer a part of India’s middle-order while Cheteshwar Pujara made a return to the side on the back of his strong efforts in the English county cricket.

England too have undergone a transformation of their own. Joe Root was the indisputable skipper then but a poor Ashes costed him that place and, Ben Stokes have moved in to take that place.

England had Chris Silverwood as the head coach in 2021 but that horrible Ashes campaign ended his reign too with Brendon McCullum has now taken over the Test side as coach.

Here’s then the Test records and pitch report at Edgbaston, Birmingham weather report etc ahead of India vs England Test.

1. India, England Test record at Edgbaston England have played 53 Tests at this venue, winning 28 of them losing 10 and drawing the remaining 15. On the other hand, India have played 7 matches at Edgbaston and lost 6 of them and drawn 1. So, England have a good advantage going to the 5th Test -- 6-0 no less. 2. Edgbaston pitch report Edgbaston is often known as a good pitch for batting but the bowlers too have some grip at this venue. But this is not a grassy pitch like the one we usually see at Lord’s or Old Trafford or a completely flat track that we often see at Trent Bridge. You need to apply to score runs here, and the bowlers too get some purchase in the form of bounce, seam or turn. 3. Birmingham weather — July 1 to 5 July 1: There are 55 per cent of chances of rain on Day 1 of the Test with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees, which is the common temperature in England at that time. July 2: There is 69 per cent of rain on Day 2 of the Test. July 3: There is only 16 per cent chances of rain on Day 3 but it is predicted to be a heavily cloudy day. July 4: The Day 4 of the Test has only 4 per cent chances of the rain with occasional cloudy periods marking the play. July 5: The final Day of the Test perhaps offers the best day too with only 2 per cent chances of rain. Temperature too goes a notch above at 21 degrees with plenty of sun. 4. Edgbaston Test stats Highest total: 710/7, England vs India India’s Highest total: 390 all out, 1986 Lowest total: 30 all out, South Africa, 1924 India’s lowest total: 92 all out, 1967 Most runs: Alastair Cook: 869 runs Most Runs for India: Sunil Gavaskar: 216 Highest score: Alastair Cook: 294 For India: Virat Kohli: 149 Most 100s: Mike Gatting, Marcus Trescothick, Colin Cowdrey: 3. For India: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli: 1 Most ducks: Jason Gillespie, Jack Russell, Mike Smith, Mark Ramprakash, Darren Gough, Stuart Broad, Graham Gooch: 3. For India: Virender Sehwag: 2. Most wickets: James Anderson: 45 For India: Chetan Sharma: 10 Best bowling: Wilfred Rhodes: 7/17 Best bowling for India: Chetan Sharma: 6/58. Most dismissals (WK): Alec Stewart: 23 For India: Kiran More: 5 Most catches: Andrew Strauss: 13 For India: Ajit Wadekar: 5 Highest partnership: Peter May / Colin Cowdrey: 411 For India: Sunil Gavaskar / Chetan Chauhan: 124. 5. India Squad Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).