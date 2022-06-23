India vs England 5th Test 2022: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Stats, Boundary Length

1. India, England Test record at Edgbaston
England have played 53 Tests at this venue, winning 28 of them losing 10 and drawing the remaining 15. On the other hand, India have played 7 matches at Edgbaston and lost 6 of them and drawn 1. So, England have a good advantage going to the 5th Test -- 6-0 no less.
2. Edgbaston pitch report
Edgbaston is often known as a good pitch for batting but the bowlers too have some grip at this venue. But this is not a grassy pitch like the one we usually see at Lord’s or Old Trafford or a completely flat track that we often see at Trent Bridge. You need to apply to score runs here, and the bowlers too get some purchase in the form of bounce, seam or turn.
3. Birmingham weather — July 1 to 5
July 1: There are 55 per cent of chances of rain on Day 1 of the Test with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees, which is the common temperature in England at that time.
July 2: There is 69 per cent of rain on Day 2 of the Test.
July 3: There is only 16 per cent chances of rain on Day 3 but it is predicted to be a heavily cloudy day.
July 4: The Day 4 of the Test has only 4 per cent chances of the rain with occasional cloudy periods marking the play.
July 5: The final Day of the Test perhaps offers the best day too with only 2 per cent chances of rain. Temperature too goes a notch above at 21 degrees with plenty of sun.
4. Edgbaston Test stats
Highest total: 710/7, England vs India
India’s Highest total: 390 all out, 1986
Lowest total: 30 all out, South Africa, 1924
India’s lowest total: 92 all out, 1967
Most runs: Alastair Cook: 869 runs
Most Runs for India: Sunil Gavaskar: 216
Highest score: Alastair Cook: 294
For India: Virat Kohli: 149
Most 100s: Mike Gatting, Marcus Trescothick, Colin Cowdrey: 3.
For India: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli: 1
Most ducks: Jason Gillespie, Jack Russell, Mike Smith, Mark Ramprakash, Darren Gough, Stuart Broad, Graham Gooch: 3.
For India: Virender Sehwag: 2.
Most wickets: James Anderson: 45
For India: Chetan Sharma: 10
Best bowling: Wilfred Rhodes: 7/17
Best bowling for India: Chetan Sharma: 6/58.
Most dismissals (WK): Alec Stewart: 23
For India: Kiran More: 5
Most catches: Andrew Strauss: 13
For India: Ajit Wadekar: 5
Highest partnership: Peter May / Colin Cowdrey: 411
For India: Sunil Gavaskar / Chetan Chauhan: 124.
5. India Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).