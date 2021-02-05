Cricket
India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of 1st Test due to injury; Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar included

By

Chennai, February 5: India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test due to a knee injury. A BCCI media communique stated that the 27-year-old Gujarat spinner complained of pain in his left knee during the team's optional practice session on Thursday (February 4).

The team management has called Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar in as his replacement. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with the team as part of the standby group of players.

The left-arm spinner - who is yet to make his Test debut - was included in the Test squad to get a like-for-like replacement for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has been ruled out of the series after he dislocated his thumb in Australia.

"The reason was basically to have someone very similar to Jadeja's skillset, which Axar brings in, in all three departments of the game," Virat Kohli said on the eve of the first Test. "That was the reason behind picking him. That falls directly into our plans. Because Jaddu was not available, Axar was preferred because he brings in the same kind of discipline," Kohli added.

BCCI's medical team will continue to monitor Axar while detailed reports of his injury are yet to be obtained.

Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
