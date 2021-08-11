India vs England: Bowling attack going to be slightly depleted if both Broad, Anderson are ruled out: Bairstow

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow said he doesn't have much knowledge about the extent of injuries suffered by Broad and Anderson, rendering one unavailable and the other doubtful for the second Test against India.

Broad will miss the match with a calf injury, while Anderson is also a doubt starter for the game and struggling with a tight quad.

"We don't really have much information. We know that Broad has gone for scans, we don't know anything else," Bairstow said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of playing a Test without both Anderson and Broad, he said, "It's a loss for the team -- both have over 1000 wickets between them -- so naturally going to be slightly depleted, but it's also an opportunity for others to go and express themselves, just like it was against Pakistan in the one-dayers recently when the COVID situation happened," Bairstow said.

"We've had a lot of people stand up previously." He added, "It's the nature of professional sport. There will be injury and illness at times. You have to be adaptable within the group."

Bairstow was also asked about the moment when India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave him a silent send-off after dismissing him in the series opener in Nottingham.

"There was absolutely nothing in there -- he did not say anything to me, I did not say anything. Don't think there was anything verbal specific," Bairstow said.

After Bairstow and skipper Joe Root had carved out a nice, little partnership to frustrate the Indians, Siraj sent back the former with a short ball and had his finger on his lips as the batsman walked back in disbelief after failing to connect a pull shot.

Returning to the Test fold, Bairstow said the last few months have been "very happy" from the personal point of view, including his "pleasing" outing in the IPL and The Hundred.

Apart from Root, Bairstow was among the very few England batsmen who appeared to look confident against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in the first Test.

"I spent decent amount of time at the crease though I did not get big scores. If I keep doing what I was doing in those two innings, hopefully, I will do well. I am excited to be back in the Test side, first full house at Lord's in a long time (in the second Test). As I mentioned, if I keep that mindest, approach, that's going to be the best way forward for me in the near future. It's (Test cricket) different, I am just looking to enjoy," Bairstow said.

The five-match series is level at 0-0 after the rain-marred first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw.