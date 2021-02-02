India vs England: Ravi Shastri gives a rousing speech as Virat Kohli and band begin net session at Chepauk

BCCI took to Twitter to reveal Indian squad in a huddle around coach Shastri, who addressed them with a rousing speech ahead of the opening Test on February 5.

Earlier on Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side had its first outdoor training session after having cleared the RT-PCR tests for coronavirus. Kohli - who was on paternity leave during the final three Tests against Australia Down Under - joined his teammates in Chennai and expressed his delight to begin training with them.

All the Indian players in the Test squad completed their quarantine period on Sunday (January 31) and tested negative in all the three COVID-19 tests were conducted at regular intervals.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

The Joe Root-led squad also began training on Tuesday (February 2) at the Chepauk. England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on January 27 after wrapping up the 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka and was undergoing quarantine. The visiting party returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done and is now out of quarantine.

The England squad practised for the first time as a full group for three hours on Tuesday to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test on Saturday (January 30) as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Meanwhile, the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed.