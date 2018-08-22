India Vs England: Experts, fans congratulate Virat Kohli & Co. for emphatic win in 3rd Test

The tourists held a huge 520-run lead as England began the fourth innings late on Monday, giving Virat Kohli's men over two days to bowl out the hosts at Trent Bridge.

Match Highlights

England battled bravely through day four to cut the deficit to 209 runs, inspired by Jos Buttler's maiden Test century, but they had just one wicket remaining at the close of play after Jasprit Bumrah (5-85) and a new ball prompted a collapse following tea.

1

42376

And although Adil Rashid (33 not out) and James Anderson (11) added six runs to their side's total, they were all out for 317 as Ravichandran Ashwin (1-44) took the final wicket, securing India just their seventh Test win in England.

After making no progress in the first two overs of the day, Ashwin took the ball and, despite appearing to be struggling with injury in the field, he made the breakthrough.

Anderson gloved Ashwin's fifth delivery over the slips, with Ajinkya Rahane lunging backwards to pluck the ball out of the air and bring an end to a very short morning.

Departing Nottingham, the teams head to Southampton next week where England will look to bounce back and secure the series, while India can draw level, putting their horror show from the first two Tests firmly behind them.

Buoyed by India's clinical win, cricketers and experts congratulated skipper Kohli and his boys for breathing life in the series. Here's who said and what on India's emphatic win.

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for beating England at Trent Bridge. Two test matches left and a series that can still be won. Go for it @imVkohli #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 22, 2018

Job done..Big win.. Congratulations Team India for winning the 3rd Test.. lots of positives going forward✅ indian seamers❤️ 🔥🔥🔥 🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2018

And it's all over. Congratulations India.for the great fight back to win this test. This was a clinical victory and good to see so many players contributing well. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2018

Super comeback. Most worries sorted. India heads to two venues with a better spin v pace record. Well done, 🇮🇳

Now, do the unthinkable of winning the series from 0-2 down. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

India have been tremendous this week ... Batted,Bowled & Caught better than England ... It’s great for Test Cricket to have such a close series ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2018

Well that was a weird day's cricket... #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 22, 2018

Wow! Another thing to be proud of in this Test.👍 pic.twitter.com/rgFOyJdqyb — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 22, 2018

Congratulations #TeamIndia and captain @imVkohli for defeating #England by 203 runs in the Third Test at #TrentBridge . Major comeback. Here's hoping our team will win the Test series. Special thanks to Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 22, 2018

Amazing bounce back win by the Indian team. A complete dominant performance, the batsmen as well as bowlers and specifically the slip catching. Virat Kohli's batting is just a treat to watch #ENGvIND — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 22, 2018

Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved ! #ENGvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2018

Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018

17 balls then and it is 2-1 with 2 to play in the series. Wonderful comeback after the huge defeat at Lord's — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2018

Great come back by number one team @BCCI 👏👏 #ENGvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2018

Team India donate match fees:

#ENDvIND It is an excellent gesture by the Indian team to not only dedicate the win to Kerala flood victims but also donate the entire match fees. — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) August 22, 2018

Team India's winning selfie:

Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who’ve stood by us. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z68VqxgpB9 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2018

A great win by the team! So thankful to be a part of this brilliant squad. Onto the next one! #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/FM2Epm9gDx — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 22, 2018

Records created:

Indian captains to win Man of the Match award in Tests outside Asia (excl. Zim):



Kapil Dev, Adelaide, 1984-85

Kapil Dev, Lord's 1986

Tendulkar, MCG, 1999-00

Ganguly, Brisbane, 2003-04

Dravid, Kingston, 2006

KOHLI, Nottingham, 2018#EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 22, 2018

No rain, no anxious moments, no resistance from last pair, victory achieved quickly, clinically. Congrats India. Marks a major turnaround in the series too. England beware! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 22, 2018

Only the third time India have won the third Test of a five-match series after losing the first two.

Other: vs West Indies in 1974-75; and vs Australia in 1977-78.

Both the series went to the wire and the winner was decided only in the fifth Test. #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 22, 2018

Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test match

20 - at Johannesburg in Jan 2018

19 - at Nottingham in Aug 2018#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 22, 2018