Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs England: Experts, fans congratulate Virat Kohli & Co. for emphatic win in 3rd Test

Posted By:
India Vs England: Cricketers, experts congratulate Virat Kohli & Co. for emphatic win in 3rd Test

New Delhi, Aug 22: It took India just three overs on the fifth day to get that tenth wicket and clinch the third Test against England by 203 runs in the five-match series.

The tourists held a huge 520-run lead as England began the fourth innings late on Monday, giving Virat Kohli's men over two days to bowl out the hosts at Trent Bridge.

Match Highlights

England battled bravely through day four to cut the deficit to 209 runs, inspired by Jos Buttler's maiden Test century, but they had just one wicket remaining at the close of play after Jasprit Bumrah (5-85) and a new ball prompted a collapse following tea.

1
42376

And although Adil Rashid (33 not out) and James Anderson (11) added six runs to their side's total, they were all out for 317 as Ravichandran Ashwin (1-44) took the final wicket, securing India just their seventh Test win in England.

After making no progress in the first two overs of the day, Ashwin took the ball and, despite appearing to be struggling with injury in the field, he made the breakthrough.

Anderson gloved Ashwin's fifth delivery over the slips, with Ajinkya Rahane lunging backwards to pluck the ball out of the air and bring an end to a very short morning.

Departing Nottingham, the teams head to Southampton next week where England will look to bounce back and secure the series, while India can draw level, putting their horror show from the first two Tests firmly behind them.

Buoyed by India's clinical win, cricketers and experts congratulated skipper Kohli and his boys for breathing life in the series. Here's who said and what on India's emphatic win.

Team India donate match fees:

Team India's winning selfie:

Records created:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue