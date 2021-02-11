Eoin Morgan to lead 16-member England squad for five-T20I series against India; Stokes makes a comeback

The squad for the three One-Day Internationals that follow the IT20 series will be announced in due course. The T20I side includes star players like Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes amongst others. While Jake Ball and Matt Parkinson have been named as the reserve players.

England Men's IT20 Squad:

Eoin Morgan(captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Reserves:

Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson.

Currently, the English team under the leadership of Joe Root is busy participating in the Test series against Virat Kohli & Co. England have taken 1-0 lead in the four-Test series having defeated the Indians by 227 runs in the opening game, held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test match will also be held at the same venue, starting Saturday (February 13). Both the teams will then head for Ahmedabad to play the remainder of the two Tests at newly-constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera).

India vs England T20I fixtures:

February 26: Touring party departs from London to Ahmedabad

March 12: 1st T20I @ Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 14: 2nd T20I @ Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 16: 3rd T20I @ Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 18: 4th T20I @ Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 20: 5th T20I @ Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

All the matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.