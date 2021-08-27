India vs England, Headingley Test: Jonny Bairstow takes a stunning catch to dismiss KL Rahul - Watch

On Friday, KL Rahul, along with his opening partner Rohit Sharma, started the second essay for India on day three. After the disappointing show with the bat in the first innings, the visitors hoped for a decent start in the second essay against a quality English pace attack.

The opening duo survived the first hour of their innings and denied England their wickets against the new ball. Rahul survived an early LBW appeal against him with the help of a DRS but his luck wore out finally in the 19th over - which was the last over before lunch break.

After pestering Rahul with a flurry of in-swinging deliveries, pacer Overton bowled a length delivery in that corridor of uncertainty outside the off-stump and Rahul had to play at it. The ball took a thick edge from the bat and flew straight towards the slip cordon where Bairstow - who is a wicketkeeper - produced a spectacular effort without gloves.

Watch the catch:

Earlier in the day, the hosts took a whopping 354-run lead before they were bowled out for 432 in their first innings. Indian bowlers took just 20 balls to pick up the remaining English wickets on day three of the match which was dominated by Joe Root & Co.

India pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed overnight batsman Craig Overton and trapped him for 32 and England lost their ninth wicket. Later, Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Ollie Robinson for a duck and ended England's innings.

Trailing by a mammoth 354 runs, after getting dismissed for a paltry 78 in their first innings Indian openers (Rahul and Rohit) started batting with caution.