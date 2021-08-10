India vs England: Hosts add all-rounder Moeen Ali to squad ahead of second Test

The spinning all-rounder will train with the squad on Tuesday (August 10) afternoon, according to a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board.

The England top order barring skipper Joe Root have struggled for a while and head coach Chris Silverwood hinted at making changes in the team incase of continued non-performance.

England were bowled out of 183 in the first innings of the series opener and before managing to make 303 in the second essay which was largely based on skipper Root's 109.

On Monday (August 9), Silverwood had told the English media that Ali was under consideration for a call back in the absence of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

"Moeen is certainly under consideration. He's always been part of our consideration.We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format.

"All-rounders such Ben Stokes or Chris Woakes usually give you options all-round. Unfortunately, we've found ourselves squeezed through circumstance recently and we haven't been able to do that," Silverwood had said.

The 34-year-old off spinner has been in fine form in the white-ball format. He hit a 23-ball half-century in The Hundred tournament for Birmingham Phoenix on Monday (August 9) night and has led the side to the top of the table.

Moeen was part of the England team that toured India earlier this year, but didn't feature much in the red-ball series as he returned back to England owing to the side's workload management policy.

While his last Test came in February against India in the second Test, Moeen's last Test on home soil was the series opener in 2019 Ashes.

England Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

