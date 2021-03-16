India vs England: Ishan Kishan is already a super star: Jason Roy

"It was just execution on the night, I think a couple of times we might have got the things wrong with the ball, he capitalised by hitting them for six whereas when I was opening, I probably missed out on the balls that should have gone for boundaries. It is just about making sure that you execute your skills really well," said Roy

"Ishan Kishan is a star player, he has done that for Mumbai Indians in the IPL numerous times. I was not surprised when I saw him kind of teeing off a bit, everyone knows he is a star player. Good on him," he added.

Roy said he is confident that the side would make a comeback in the third T20I against India on Tuesday (March 16). Roy has been in good form in the ongoing T20I series against India as he has recorded scores of 49 and 46 in the first two matches.

The series currently stands level at 1-1 after India won the second T20I by seven wickets. "I am very confident that we can bounce back. India is a class team, but the way we started the series in the first game, was a bit comprehensive than what they gave us last night. I think going into the third game, we are full of confidence, in the last eight overs of our batting yesterday, we found it a bit difficult, we are a fast learning side so I am confident that we will bounce back," said Roy.

"I learnt that I am staying on my shots a little bit more. You saw a couple of my reverse sweeps, I missed some of the balls but I rectified it during the course of my innings and it is just a pitch where you have to pick your bowler. Unfortunately, the bowler I picked got me out, Washington was the guy I was looking to target, unfortunately, it did not go my way. It was a slow and tough pitch, they made light work of it," he added

"I think the whole squad has played a huge amount of cricket in the subcontinent, playing in this five-match series and then the ODIs, it will hold us in good stead. Last night, we made a few mistakes, it is all fun. Still looking for that big score, those 40s are great, but to get a competitive total in T20Is, you need someone getting a big score. There is still a lot to improve on," said Roy.

When asked about his take on ECB's rotation policy, Roy said: "It is quite an easy stance to take from outside of these bubbles. I think the rest side of the things is coming as the mental well-being of players needs to be looked at. We are here for three weeks, but the Test team first went on to Sri Lanka, and then it was here. That is mentally taxing on you and your family, so from my point of view, they are just taking a mental rest and it is not anything physical. This environment is quite demanding."