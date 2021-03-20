India vs England: Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals likely to miss IPL 2021

Archer was expected to spearhead the Royals attack in the IPL 2021. Earlier, Archer had to sit out of two Test matches against India due to that elbow niggle that first came to light against South Africa in early 2020.

The Telegraph of London reported that Archer will have an injection on his right elbow after the T20I series against India but the pacer needs some rest and will have a third injection later to get him through the year that features an important Ashes series, where England look to regain the Urn.

The final call on this will be taken in the next few days as Archer has expressed his keenness to be a part of the Ashes campaign for England against Australia. The topic is under discussion between England team management and medical squad at the moment.

Archer has played all the five T20Is against India and was the player of the tournament of IPL 2020 which was held in the UAE. In any case, the England and Wales Board can take a final call on Archer's availability for the IPL 2021 as he is a centrally contracted player. In that event, the ECB reserves the right to pull out Archer from the IPL 14.

"I need to take care of my elbow before I think about what is going to happen. For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this T20I series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I'm going to the World Cup and the Ashes," Archer had said.