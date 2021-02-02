India vs England: KL Rahul leaves for Chennai to join India squad after completing rehab at NCA

The right-handed batsman on Tuesday (February 2) informed on his social media handle that he has completed his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and now he is looking forward to the upcoming series.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series," tweeted Rahul.

Rahul was ruled out of the last two Tests against Australia in December 2020 after he sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rahul then returned home and headed to the NCA for further rehabilitation of his injury. Having cleared his fitness Test he will now join India squad in Chennai as the Virat Kohli-led side gears up for the opening Test on Friday at Chepauk.

However, it is still not clear if the talented Karnataka batsman is going to get a chance in the playing eleven in the opening two Tests as there are already lots of players in contention for a slot. But Rahul's return to the side would certainly boost team management's morale which was a dented due to his injury Down Under in the Test series in Australia.

Earlier in the day, Team India started its net session on Tuesday (February 2) under coach Ravi Shastri. Prior to the start of the net session, the Indian squad was addressed by coach as well as the skipper.

Earlier on Monday, Indian cricketers had their first outdoor training session after having cleared the RT-PCR tests for coronavirus. Kohli - who was on paternity leave during the final three Tests against Australia Down Under - joined his teammates in Chennai and expressed his delight to begin training with them.