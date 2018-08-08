India vs England: 'Let your heart guide the way': Sachin Tendulkar's advice to Virat Kohli

For a significant part of his 24-year career, Tendulkar shouldered the burden of Indian batting and Kohli is performing the same role in present day. Despite his classic 149 and 51 in the opening Test against England, India lost by 31 runs and there has been a lot of advice for the Indian captain.

When asked about what would he tell Kohli, Tendulkar told ESPN Cricinfo: "I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue. Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way."

Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️ pic.twitter.com/hXXQPuXTnw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 29, 2018

The highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs wants Kohli to remain passionate about his goal. "Along the way, there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow."

Kohli has conquered the final frontier as a batsman after his Edgbaston century but the maestro said that irrespective of the quantum of runs scored, a performer should never be satisfied. "I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough. You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him," he said.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

"The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get 10 wickets, but batters can go on and on, so don't be satisfied, just be happy."