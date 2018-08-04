Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

England vs India, 1st Test, Highlights: Team India suffer heartbreaking defeat by 31 runs

Posted By:
England vs India, 1st Test, Highlights: Team India suffer heartbreaking defeat by 31 runs

Birmingham, Aug 4: Ben Stokes produced a brilliant effort with the ball to help England beat India by 31 runs in a closely fought-first Test match here on Saturday (August 4) that lasted four days. With this win, England have gone 1-0 up in the five-match series.

India had a mountain to climb when they came out to chase the remaining 84 runs on the morning of the fourth day, but they could only add 52 more runs to their overnight total and eventually fell short.

1
42374

Hardik Pandya (31) was the final wicket to perish as no other batsman barring Kohli (51) and him rose to the occasion in the run chase which was always going to be an uphill task for the visitors.

It was virtually Kohli versus England and when the Indian captain was trapped lbw off Ben Stokes in the 47th over, the absorbing game was only heading the home team's way. Resuming on overnight 110 for five, India folded up for 162 in 54.2 overs despite Kohli's combative 51 off 93 balls and Hardik Pandya's 31.

All-rounder Stokes (4-40) came to the party on the morning of day four by removing Kohli and Mohammad Shami in the same over. James Anderson (2-50) and Stuart Broad (2-43) took a brace each as England drew first blood in what promises to be an engrossing five-match series.

The Indian bowlers did their job in both the innings but the batsmen, with the exception of Kohli, let the team down again. The second Test begins at Lord's on August 9. The sun was out at Edgbaston but the ball was doing enough to trouble the batsmen.

India got off to a poor start as Dinesh Karthik (20) fell on the sixth ball of the day, caught at second slip off Anderson. It brought Pandya to the crease, but Kohli was not yet ready to farm strike and trusted his partner.

It meant that Pandya hogged the majority of the deliveries early in their partnership, but the skipper didn't mind. Kohli only faced six balls in the first 15 minutes of play, but Pandya grew in confidence as the duo put on 29 runs for the seventh wicket as he struck some lusty blows off Broad.

The skipper reached his 17th Test half-century off 88 balls. Thanks to those boundaries off Pandya, the bowling changes came and they worked for England. In the 47th over then, Stokes trapped Kohli lbw as the batsman moved too far forward and across to counter the incoming delivery.

The skipper did check for DRS review but it went in England's favour. Surprisingly, Shami (0) came out to bat next and Stokes made it a double blow in four balls as the batsman was caught behind. Ishant Sharma (11), who has a county half-century this summer, came down as low as number ten and looked more comfortable than Shami immediately.

Two fours off his blade meant that England had to rethink their plans once again. Adil Rashid (1-9) then was brought on after the drinks break and for the second time in this Test, he trapped Sharma lbw with a googly.

At nine down, it was but a matter of time even as Pandya tried to stay at the wicket and fight until the very end. He tried rotating the strike with Umesh Yadav and attacked Rashid as well. But Stokes, who might not play the second Test owing to his court case, managed to nick out the edge England wanted.

Pandya was caught at first slip to signal India's defeat in a seesawing Test. On day one, Joe Root's 80 runs helped England score 287 runs in their first innings.

On day two, Kohli scored a masterful 22nd Test hundred to rescue India from 169-7 as they finished with 274 in reply. On day three, Ishant's 5-51 saw England bowled out for 180 runs and setting up a 194-run target.

How it happened:

05:06 pm

It's all over! India have been bundled out for 162 in their chase of 194 in the final innings. England have registered a fantastic win to go 1-0 up in the five match series.

04:58 pm

Ishant Sharma has been fined 15% of his match fees and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct for Players & Player Support Personnel during third day’s play in the first Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

04:45 pm

Wicket! Ishant Sharma departs for 11 as he fails to read the googly from Rashid. India are nine down now. England had to review that one as the umpire had turned down their appeal.

04:39 pm

Some really lucky moments for Ishant Sharma as he gets two boundaries off Stokes. India reach - 152/8. Stokes also tries to distract Pandya as he has started chirping and using verbal volleys.

04:26 pm

Stokes steals the show!

04:25 pm

Wicket! Mohammed Shami too walks back for duck. Ben Stokes is on fire as the all-rounder has got two in this over. India are 141/8.

04:20 pm

Wicket! Ben Stokes has got the BIG man! Kohli is trapped in front for 51 and India's hopes are all but dashed. India - 141/7 now.

04:12 pm

FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his 17th Test half-century with a boundary down the leg side and he continues leading from the front.

03:51 pm

Hardik Pandya's test of patience!

03:46 pm

Nick Compton's observation about Indians' batting skills.

03:38 pm

Match Resumes and India lose their sixth wicket in the very first over! James Anderson gets Karthik caught at slip cordon by Malan. His innings comes to an end for 20. India - 112/6 in 37 overs.

02:58 pm

Kohli practices!

02:57 pm

Harbhajan praises India's bowling!

02:44 pm

Broad speaks his heart out!

02:43 pm

Who's going to win?

02:41 pm

Kohli or Anderson?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue