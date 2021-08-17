India vs England Lords Test 2021: Key Stats, Post Match Presentation Highlights of 2nd Test Match

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root once again doing the bulk of the scoring for the hosts with his top score of 33.

Having declared their second innings at 298/8, India gave themselves 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers.

India vs England 2nd Test: Role reversals for Bumrah and Shami as they play redefining knock with the bat

Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final one of James Anderson as the Indian team went into celebration. It is Team India's only third win at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah (three wickets) and Ishant Sharma (two wickets)also played their parts well as India registered a famous win.

Earlier in the day, India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand to take India to 298 for eight before the declaration came shortly after lunch.

India vs England: Siraj, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant guide India to a famous 151-run win at Lord's

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts. It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.

KL Rahul - who slammed a brilliant ton in the first innings - was awarded the player of the match.

England vs India, 2nd Test Day 5: Shami-Bumrah steal the show with the bat as tourists take a huge lead

Here are the stats, post-match presentation highlights from the 2nd Test:

# At Nottingham, England made 183 their lowest total batting 1st against India at home. At Lord's, England made 120 their lowest total batting last against India at home.

# First century from Joe Root that ended in a loss. Earlier, all of his centuries came in wins (16) and draws (5).

# It was only for the second time in their Test cricket history when spinners haven't taken a wicket for India in consecutive Tests.

# Indian captains to win the Lord's Test: 1986: Kapil Dev; 2014: MS Dhoni; 2021: Virat Kohli.

# Jasprit Bumrah (34*) outscored every England batsman in the second innings.

# The Lord's Test was the fifth Test match in which India's Independence Day (15 August) fell. India secured a win for the first time.

# Virat Kohli surpasses legendary West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd to become the fourth most successful captain in terms of wins. With 37 wins in 63 Tests, Kohli is now fourth on the list and follows (53) Graeme Smith, (48) Ricky Ponting, and (41) Steve Waugh.

# First time both England openers have recorded ducks in the same innings against India. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley were both dismissed in the second innings without getting off the mark.

# 89* off 120 balls between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah (in the second innings) is the highest partnership for India outside the country involving numbers 9 and 10.

Who said what?

Joe Root, losing captain: Unfortunately, we couldn't quite manage to see out today which is very frustrating. But there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the series. We went from a very strong position where we looked like we would win the game to losing. More than anything just got a few things wrong. That partnership, they did pretty well.

But lots of things I'd do differently if given an opportunity. (On Mark Wood) His attitude, the way he goes about things. Mo's (Moeen Ali) came back well. There are things we can take from this game. We're used to playing five-match series. Important not to panic and stay calm. So good to have the crowds back to sporting arenas in general.

Virat Kohli, winning captain: Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. The first day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami).

The batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. When we were No.1 we were getting runs from the lower-order. Then we shied away from it. But now they (lower-order) have the desire in them to get the runs and do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS (Dhoni). That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special.

And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly. We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball were the right start for us. Very happy with the support we got, especially when we're playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match, five Test matches are our focus. Today that one was purely gut feel (the Robinson LBW review). I get many wrongs, but if you don't take a chance you never know.

KL Rahul, Player of the match: I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it on permanently. They haven't - it's still a temporary piece of paper (name on the honours boards). To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge, the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline. That's what you expect with two competitive teams - great skills, and a few words as well. We don't mind some banter (on the intensity of the teams on the field). You go after one of our guys and all XI of us will come back.