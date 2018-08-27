India Vs England: Michael Vaughan makes a big prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of 4th Test

In the six innings he has played so far, Kohli has amassed 440 runs at an average of 73.33. The right-handed batsman from Delhi has scored two centuries and twice he has scored 200-runs in a match. The next best batsman is England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow with 206 runs in five innings.

India turnaround because of Kohli: Saqlain Mushtaq

When asked if Kohli would be able to slam yet another century in the fourth Test match, starting August 30 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, the former England batsman said he the chances are highly likely.

Kohli had a terrible outing when he visited England in 2014 and scored just 134 runs from 10 innings. But the 29-year-old has conquered the demons of faltering under English conditions and proved why he's hailed as one of the best in business and in the process of getting the tag of a legend.

The Delhi-based cricketer returned to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after his match-winning knocks of 97 and 103 in the Trent Bridge Test, which India won by a margin of 203 runs.

Kohli's feats took him to 937 rating points - his career-best figures - and that helped push him back atop Steve Smith in the charts. Kohli had reached the No.1 spot after totalling 200 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston, but scores of 23 and 17 at Lord's meant he slipped back down.

He is now only one point outside the top 10 of an all-time rating points list: Don Bradman (961 points), Steve Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs and Ricky Ponting (both on 942), Peter May (941), and Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara (all on 938 points).

If he slams another ton in the fourth Test then he would definitely make further gains in the ICC Test rankings and even leave behind the likes of Vivian Richards, Gary Sobers, et al.