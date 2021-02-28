India vs England: Michael Vaughan mocks Motera pitch ahead of fourth Test in Instagram post

The former England cricketer took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of a farmer ploughing on the field and equated it with the Motera Stadium.

Vaughan, who has led England from 2003 to 2008, had severely criticised the pitch in the Pink Ball Test at the refurbished Motera Stadium which ended in two days as 30 wickets fell in a span of 140 overs. The spinners accounted for 28 wickets out of 30 overs.

Taking to his Instagram handle he captioned the image: "I can report that preparations for the 4th Test are going great ... The Curator is expecting movement early, good carry & might spin on day 5 !!! #INDvENG."

Earlier on Friday (February 26), Vaughan said the more India is allowed to "get away" with producing pitches that are not deemed good enough for Test cricket, the more "toothless" the ICC will look.

England suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against India on a spin-friendly Motera track to go down 1-2 in the four-match series on Thursday (February 25). The match ended in two days with the pitch drawing flak from former players like Vaughan, though batting legend Sunil Gavaskar credited the Indian spinners rather than blaming the surface.

"The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "The governing body is allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt," he said while expressing his displeasure with the BCCI. Vaughan, who has led England from 2003 to 2008, felt broadcasters asking for refunds if a match finishes too soon may help change things.

"Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change. They accept Test finishing early because the players are not good enough but not when home boards produce such poor pitches.

"They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights," Vaughan said.