India vs England: Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous' decision of Team India for not picking up Kuldeep Yadav

Batting first England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley gave the tourists a decent start before Burns and Dan Lawrence were dismissed in quick succession. But captain Joe Root along with Sibley dug deep in the second session and frustrated the Indian bowlers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (February 5). Indian spinners failed to get the wickets of the English batsmen on a slow Chepauk track.

However, several experts believed that India made an error by not picking up spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI. Many questioned India captain Virat Kohli's decision of not picking up the chinaman in the game who could have been pretty effective on this placid track.

India captain Virat Kohli lost the toss and stunned all when he announced India's playing eleven. Kohli shocked all by including Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar in the playing eleven. It was no less than good luck for Nadeem as he was immediately included in the playing eleven and got to play his second Test.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lashed out at the Indian team management for making the 'ridiculous' decision of ignoring a match-winner like Kuldeep. Vaughan tweeted, "Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play!!!"

What’s the reasoning given? — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 5, 2021

Even former England woman cricketer Isa Guha also wondered why the Indians took the decision to bench the Uttar Pradesh spinner.