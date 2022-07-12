India vs England ODI Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

Their first match had taken place way back in 1975 and in the ensuing years both India and England have given us some really competitive matches.

The latest India vs England ODI series too is quite fascinating. England had won the 5th rescheduled Test at Edgbaston but India replied with a strong outing in the T20Is that followed, winning the series 2-1.

Now, they will be eager to replicate the effort in the 50-over format. Then we have all the talks surrounding Virat Kohli, whose fortunes have taken a hitting in the last couple of years.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli respond to them in a format that he owned for a long time.

So, we have here is the India vs England ODI stats such as head to head, highest and lowest totals, most runs, most wickets etc.

1 India vs England Head to Head in ODIs

India and England have so far played 103 ODI matches. India have an edge over them with 55 wins against England’s 45 victories. 5 matches ended in no-result. In England, India have won 16 ODIs out of that 55 matches.

2 India ODI stats against England

Highest total: 387 for 5

Lowest total: 132 for 3

Most runs: MS Dhoni: 1546 runs

Highest Individual score: Yuvraj Singh: 150

Most 100s: Yuvraj Singh: 4

Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 34

Most wickets: Ravindra Jadeja: 37

Best bowling: Ashish Nehra: 6 for 23

Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 55

Most catches: M Azharuddin: 18

Highest partnership: MS Dhoni / Yuvraj Singh: 256

3 England ODI stats against India

Highest total: 366 for 8

Lowest total: 125 all out

Most runs: Ian Bell: 1163 runs

Highest Individual score: A Strauss: 158

Most 100s: Joe Root: 3

Most 6s: Jonny Bairstow: 26

Most wickets: James Anderson: 40

Best bowling: Roni Irani: 5 for 26

Most dismissals (WK): Jos Buttler: 30

Most catches: Paul Collingwood: 24

Highest partnership: J Root / E Morgan: 186