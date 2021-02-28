India vs England: Rory Burns reprimanded for his angry tweet to Alex Hartley following Pink Ball Test defeat

Burns had expressed his displeasure to Hartley's comical tweet following England men's cricket team's shambolic 10-wicket-defeat against India in the first Day/Night Test between the two teams.

While referring to the women's cricket team's ODI game against New Zealand, New Zealand tweeted: "Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight."

Taking offence of Hartley's tweet, Burns replied: "Very disappointing attitude considering all the 'boys' do to support the Women's game." The tweet was even liked by England pacer James Anderson and all-rounder Ben Stokes but Burns deleted the post soon after.

As it turns out, England team management spoke to Burns about the tweet, expressing it's anger for the response to Hartley's tweet, according to ESPNCricinfo. The England women's cricketer, who last played for the senior national side in 2019, tweeted to clarify her previous post.

"Think it's been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans," she said.

The pitch of the Pink-ball Test here received a lot of flak from some quarters after England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings. But England's batting coach Jonathan Trott said Motera track was a "tricky one" but he said that it would be a "disservice" to solely blame the 22-yard strip instead of focussing on the chinks in their armoury.

"I thought it was tricky at times for everybody to play on, obviously pretty dry and that's what we have seen here in India. We had first use for it, so we would have like to score more runs and put India under a bit of pressure," he said in a virtual press conference.

"We saw when we bowled well, we could restrict them too." Trott didn't want to get into the blame game and said things could have been different if England would have batted well in the first innings. "I always like to see what we could have done better instead of blaming things.

"If we could have got 200 or 250 in the first innings, it would have been a different game. The mentality (mental approach) of batting in the second innings would have been very different.

"So looking and blaming the pitch, I think, would be doing ourselves a disservice. Yes, the ball did spin and there were balls which skid on but it was the same for both sides."

Asked does it do Test cricket disservice to see a Test match end inside two days, Trott said: "Whether it finishes in two days or whatever, you always want to see good cricket and a good battle between bat and ball and clearly bowlers had the upper hand in this Test series so let's see what happens in the last Test.

"I wouldn't say it does a disservice, I would say different conditions, different countries all around the world, that's what makes Test cricket so unique and that's the way the game is played."