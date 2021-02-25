Cricket
India vs England, Pink Ball Test: Joe Root hailed for maiden fifer, triggering India's batting collapse

By

New Delhi, February 25: England captain Joe Root grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket as English spinners wreaked havoc on day two of the Pink Ball Test to bundle the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up for 145.

Off-spinner Root was the wrecker-in-chief for the tourists as England triggered a sensational collapse of the Indians on a spin-friendly Motera track. Root was brilliantly supported by the team's lead spinner Jack Leach - who picked up a four-for as nine Indian wickets were picked up by the spinners, just like England's first innings.

1
49840

Root finished with astonishing figures of 6.2 overs, 3 maidens, 8 runs and 5 wickets while Leach returned with 4/54 from his 20 overs. While Leach picked up the wickets of India's top-four in Rohit Sharma (66), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (27), and Ajinkya Rahane (7); Root ran through India's lower middle-order.The best figures by an England captain in men's Test cricket:

7-80, Gubby Allen vs India, The Oval, 1936

6-7, Arthur Gilligan vs South Africa, Edgbaston, 1924

6-101, Bob Willis vs India, Lord's, 1982

5-8, Joe Root vs India, Ahmedabad, 2021

India resumed their innings from 99/3 in the morning session of day two and could only manage to add another 46 runs on the board and lost 7 wickets in the process as England made a sensational turnaround in the game which seemed to have slipped away through their hands on the very first day of the Test match.

The tourists were restricted to a paltry 112 in the first innings after electing to bat first and with India finishing the opening day's play at 99 for three, all hopes were lost. But a spirited fightback from their bowlers and lack of intensity shown by Indian batsmen brought the tourists in the game.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Joe Root's incredible fifer and India's shocking collapse:

Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
