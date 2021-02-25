India Vs England Pink Ball Test: Key Stats, milestones created as India beat England by 10 wickets

Chasing a paltry 49-run-target in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill saw the hosts home in the final session under the floodlights. India had also started proceedings at the crease, losing their final seven wickets for 41 as they slipped from 99-3 to 145 all out, Joe Root's maiden five-wicket haul seemingly putting the game back in the balance.

India vs England: List of Test matches which ended on Day 2

However, the metronomic Axar struck early and often as India seized control through their spinners. The left-armer dismissed both Zak Crawley and Johnny Bairstow for ducks in his first over of the innings as he picked up 5-32, giving him stunning match figures of 11-70.

India vs England, 3rd Test: Ashwin, Axar Patel show powers hosts 10-wicket win, 2-1 series lead

Not to be outdone, Ashwin worked his magic once more to end with 4-48. In the process he surpassed 400 Test wickets, a feat only achieved by three other bowlers for India.

Here are key stats and milestones touched in the match:

# England captain Joe Root claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test Cricket. Root's 5/8 was the second cheapest 5-wicket innings haul by a captain in Tests. South Africa captain Arthur Gilligan (6/7) against England in 1924.

# Fewest overs taken by India to dismiss opposition twice in a Test (all 20 wickets): 66.3 overs vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2019. 79.2 overs against England, Ahmedabad in 2021.

# England's 193 (112 & 81) in Ahmedabad are the fewest runs scored against India in a Test while losing all 20 wickets.

# The Ahmedabad Test got completed in just 140.2 overs - the shortest ever Test match involving India in which a result is achieved. The India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens in 2019 had lasted for 161.2 overs.

# With 140.2 overs this Ahmedabad Test is the shortest result-oriented Test match since 1935 when the Bridgetown Test was completed in 112 overs with England beating West Indies.

# With 11 wickets (6 and 5) to his name in Ahmedabad, Axar Patel picked up most wickets in a Day/Night Test.

# Axar - playing just his second Test - grabbed five-fors in both the innings of the match.

# R Ashwin completed 400 Test wickets in 77 matches, he's the second-fastest to the elite club after former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved this feat in 72 Tests.

# First time ever that either Broad or Anderson have been wicketless in a Test match. They have played together in 120 Tests.

# Last time England played one specialist spinner in India, they lost the Test match by 10 wickets - at Mohali in 2001.

# This is India's only second 10-wicket win over England in Tests.

# R Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes 11 times in Test cricket, only Kapil Dev (12 times dismissed Mudassar Nazar) has a better record.

# In his 100th Test match, Ishant Sharma hit the first six in Test cricket.

# 22 Test wins for Virat Kohli as captain at home, he's surpassed MS Dhoni's record of 21 wins at home.

# England scored 578 in their first innings in the series. Since then, the visitors have amassed 669 runs in five innings combined, their best score in that period being 164.

# Ashwin now has 24 wickets in the series at an average of 15.70.