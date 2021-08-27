India vs England: Pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' again enters field of play, this time in pads and helmet

He had also walked his way into the Lord's ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

At Lord's, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after being spotted and after that, he also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.

It's *that* No69 again trying to get a bat... pic.twitter.com/Ib08falcjg — Layth (@laythy29) August 27, 2021

Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

On Friday too, he made an intrusion after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play, even India tried to stage a comeback in the match. This time he was wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escorted him out of the ground.

Earlier during the second Test, 'Jarvo 69' took to his Twitter handle to react to the entire episode. Daniel Jarvis - who claims to be a 'comedian/filmmaker/prank-star' in his Twitter bio - shared the entire video of himself walking at the pitch and joins the Indian team as it walked into the middle for the post-lunch session.

He shared a couple of images on his Twitter handle with the India jersey and wrote, "Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!"