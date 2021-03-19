India vs England: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya get call to India ODI squad, find the full team

The selectors drafted in Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna and Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya in to the squad after impressive outings in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy as reported by MyKhel earlier. However, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal did not get the call even after a brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The absence of Devdutt and Shaw was quite expected because India have the services of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, who has also been designated as the second wicketkeeper behind Rishabh Pant. Rahul is having a modest run in the on-going T20Is against England as in the first three matches he made 1, 0 and 0.

Prasidh could be a cover for T Natarajan, who has been recovering from a shoulder and knee niggle that did not allow his participation in the T20Is against England as he was travelled back to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna had taken 14 wickets from 7 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His economy too was an acceptable 5.44. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who led Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, got a look in. With Ravindra Jadeja still recuperating from a finger injury the selectors felt there should be another all-rounder option along with Washington Sundar. However, Axar Patel could not find a place in the squad. Krunal had made 388 runs from five matches at 129.33 with two hundreds and as many fifties. He is a handy left-arm spinner too.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.