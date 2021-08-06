India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fifth Indian to score 2000 Test runs, pick up 200 wickets in Test

Jadeja, playing his 53rd Test match, hit a brilliant straight drive off England left-arm pacer Sam Curran to reach the landmark of 2000 runs in the red-ball format. The left-handed batsman from Saurashtra also joined an elite club of some extraordinary gentlemen as he became the fifth-fastest to complete 200 wickets and amassed 2000-plus runs in Test cricket.

Former England legend Ian Botham took 42 Tests to complete this Test double while legendary India captain Kapil Dev is second on the list. Kapil took 50 Tests to complete this double. Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Imran Khan also completed this Test double in his 50th Test. While Jadeja's current Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin took 51 Tests to enter this elite club.

Batting AVG - Bowling AVG DIFFERENCE. Test all-rounders with 2000 runs and 200 wickets



23.74 Garry Sobers

22.71 Jacques Kallis

14.88 Imran Khan

11.33 R Jadeja*

9.19 Shaun Pollock

8.26 Shakib Al Hasan

5.14 Ian Botham

4.86 R Hadlee

4.13 Chris Cairns

3.11 R Ashwin

1.40 Kapil Dev — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 6, 2021

With his 2000 Test runs, Jadeja - who is currently ranked second in the Test rankings for all-rounders - became the 21st player and fifth Indian to score 2,000+ runs and take 200+ Test wickets. He has joined the likes of Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin.

Jadeja - who made his Test debut in 2012 - has scored 1206 Test runs at home in 44 innings and 797 runs (32 innings) overseas. He averages 35.77 and slammed a ton and 15 fifties in the longest format of the game.