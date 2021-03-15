India vs England: Remainder of T20Is to be held behind closed doors due to rise in COVID-19 cases, says GCA

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Monday (March 15) confirmed the development and also announced that the money of the sold tickets will be refunded.

"Due to the rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed doors and not allow the spectators in the ground during the T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad. We will form the policy for the refund of money to the spectators, who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20's. Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, the England Cricket Board also confirmed the decision taken by the BCCI and GCA.

"We have just received confirmation that the remaining T20I matches will take place without spectators. We have also seen the statement by the Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association confirming the fact. Aside from meaning there will be considerably less noise in the stadium it doesn't materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitised whenever it was hit into the stands," said the ECB release.

The players from both teams are, however, spending time in a biosecure bubble and have been taking all the necessary precautions to prevent infection of any kind.

Team India will take on England in the third T20I on Tuesday (March 16) and the development comes as a major setback for the spectators but considering the spike, in the cases, the decision to host the match sans crowd is a wise move from the administration.

The first Test between India and England which was held in Chennai, last month was also organised in the absence of the crowd. India ended up losing the match by 227 runs.

The BCCI has already decided to host the IPL 2021 behind closed doors keeping the rising number of cases in mind. The decision on whether or not to allow the public in the domestic T20 league will be taken in due course.