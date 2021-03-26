India vs England: Rishabh Pant smashes 40-ball 77 to post his highest score in one-day international

In the second ODI between India and England, the 23-year-old cricketer from Delhi smashed his half-century off just 28 deliveries and justified the team management's faith in him and also presented his contention.

Pant's fifty was a proper ODI knock as he constructed his innings brilliantly. He walked into the middle at number four after the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli for 66. Kohli along with KL Rahul stitched a century stand was dismissed by Adil Rashid. But Pant along with Rahul ensured they kept scoring at a decent pace.

Initially, Pant took his time to settle down before accelerating his innings. The explosive batsman attacked England bowlers at his will. En route his fifty, Pant hit three fours and four sixes.

Pant. Quality.



Surely has to play every game for India going forward. No debate.



Match-winner! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 26, 2021

Pant went on adding another 27 runs to his total and finished at 77 off just 40 deliveries. The southpaw was dismissed by Tom Curran while he was trying to slice the bowler towards the third man for another maximum but he didn't get the elevation, and Jason Roy took a well-judged catch in the deep to bring an end to a fine knock.

Pant's innings was laced with three fours and seven sixes, two of which were the one-handed maximums. He scored 54 runs through boundaries and this 77 against England in Pune is now his highest score in the ODIs. His innings had an Attack Rating of 167 - since 2006, there have only been six Indian half-centuries with a higher Attack Rating.

Pant shared a partnership of 113 runs with Rahul - who slammed his fifth ODI century. The talented left-handed batsman from Delhi was included in the playing eleven in the second ODI as a replacement to injured Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer - who leads Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the first ODI and was ruled out of the remainder of the three-match ODI series. The right-handed top-order batsman from Mumbai would be examined again next week and the date of surgery will be fixed post that.