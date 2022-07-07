India vs England: Sanju Samson fails to retain his spot in 1st T20I, fans express anger

The India captain after winning the toss elected to bat first in bright sunny conditions in front of a packed Rose Bowl Stadium. Soon after the Indian skipper revealed the playing eleven for the opening T20I it became clear that Sanju Samson was dropped.

Samson - who shared a massive 176-run partnership with Deepak Hooda in the previous T20I which Team India played - was dropped from the squad as Rohit made his entry into the playing eleven. It was the mammoth stand between Samson and Hooda in the second T20I against Ireland which helped Team India post 225.

With their stand, the duo of Samson and Hooda broke the record of the 165-run stand of India skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. While Hooda slammed his maiden T20I century in that game, Samson - who opened the innings in that game - smashed a 42-ball 77.

Batting at a strike rate of 183.33, Samson hit nine boundaries and four maximums in that innings. But his performance in Ireland wasn't enough to safeguard his spot in the points table as Rohit opened the innings with Ishan Kishan against England.

Unimpressed with the team management's decision to exclude Samson from the playing eleven against England, fans took to their Twitter handles and vented their ire.

Here's how irked fans reacted on Twitter over Samson's omission:

"Again Sanju not selected in the playing 11. The current mf members at @BCCI

should be sacked for the good of Indian Cricket. Literally doing this thing since past 7 years. Giving him limited opportunities in the squad and then 10% chance in the matches. #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND.😠," tweeted a user.

"I don't know what's the role of axar in indian team ??? They should select Sanju instead of him #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #SanjuSamson," wrote another fan.

"Sanju Samson isn't good enough to play in a 2nd india 11 now? He's literally much better t20 player than some Indian batsman who r going to feature in wc," tweeted another user.

"Always feel bad for Sanju. Whether he performs or not they always drop him after one series. This is not a perfect way to give chance to any player," tweeted another Twitter user.