India vs England: "Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant are India players to watch out for," says Dominic Cork

India face England at home in the four-Test series, starting Friday (February 5) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The opening two games will be held in Chennai while the remaining two matches will be contested at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera) in Ahmedabad.

Cork while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, said it will be tough for the England bowlers to pick up the wickets of talented Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

"We need to put two younger players into the Indian side. Shubman Gill, who Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill, but what a performance against Australia. He's obviously a talented cricketer, so I am going to pick him. Even though Rishabh Pant, I think he's got a major force to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia, but for me, I am just gonna go the way Scott Styris wants everybody to go, is Shubman Gill, because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out," said the former England all-rounder.

Like several other experts, Cork also highlighted why the Virat Kohli-led Indian is going to win the series. The 49-year-old said the return of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Joe Burns has strengthened the English side but the Indians are still going to beat them.

"I think India will win the series. I think England are in a better place now. England just beating Sri Lanka will help and having the likes of Stokes, Archer and Burns back in the squad will help but I still think that India are too strong and will win the series," said the former pacer - who played 37 Tests and 32 ODIs for England.