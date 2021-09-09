India vs England: Sourav Ganguly unsure about fifth Test going ahead

India physio COVID-19 positive, 5th Test at Old Trafford, IPL 2021 resumption under threat

Head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun had already tested positive and had not travelled with the side for the fourth Test. But with Parmar testing positive on Thursday, the team's training was cancelled and another round of tests had to be carried out.

The RT-PCR results for the players are awaited and then a final decision will be taken. Talking about the fate of the final Test, Ganguly at the book launch of 'Mission Domination' in Kolkata, said, "We don't know if the match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game."

As per reports there's speculation that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has proposed that India forfeit the match in case the reports of the players come out positive. However, India have turned down the idea.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation after Shastri contracted the virus during the Oval Test. It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.

"The results of the RT-PCR tests (of players) are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," PTI quoted a BCCI source.

Meanwhile, the players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out. Besides Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and Arun are also isolating in London.

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five. All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in UK almost back to normal.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person. After bouncing back to register a thumping win in the fourth Test, India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Source: PTI