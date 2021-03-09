India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav can be great role model for youngsters, says VVS Laxman

The right-handed batsman, who was overlooked for the Australia tour following a great IPL 2021 outing for Mumbai Indians, has been picked in the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England, beginning this Friday (March 12).

Suryakumar has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and has had stellar IPL seasons for Mumbai Indians over the last two years. There were a lot of questions asked when he was not picked for the white-ball leg against Australia, but the selectors have now picked him for the England T20I series.

Laxman said that the 31-year-old deserves his place in the Indian T20 team and he is a perfect example of how success is not too far away if one stays patient.

"He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly - because all positive run getters in first class cricket expect to get into the Indian team – but it is difficult," Laxman said on Star Sports show GAME PLAN.

Laxman explained how Suryakumar kept fighting in the domestic and IPL cricket to get a spot in the national side which has a huge talent pool to select the team.

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? - he goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians, he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player."

Laxman also revealed his coach's mantra of how to break into the team when the path remains closed and the former Indian batsman also felt Suryakumar may not be a definite pick in the XI, but the Mumbai batsman deserves his spot.

"Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, 'If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!', the only way you can do that is by your performance - we're not sure if he will get to play in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that Indian T20 team."