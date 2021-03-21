India vs England T20I Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records, Stats; Kohli-Rohit shine

Award winners and prize money
Man of the match in 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 1 lakh
Best partnership of the match: Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler - Rs 1 lakh
Game changer of the match: Rohit Sharma - Rs 1 lakh
Hyundai I20 Turbo Performer of the Series: Virat Kohli - Awarded a brand new I20 Turbo car
Player of the series: Virat Kohli - Rs 2.5 lakh.
Team records and stats
# This is the sixth consecutive series win for Team India in the T20Is. Team India are unbeaten in the last eight T20I series.
# Team India continue their unbeaten series record against England in the T20Is.
# 18th time India has scored 200-plus in the T20Is, most by any team.
# This is the 10th occasion when Team India successfully defended a total after posting more than 200.
# India played 16 players in the T20I series against England which the maximum it has fielded in a bilateral series.
# England's defeats in bilateral T20I series since WT20 2016 (2+ matches):
2-1 vs India in India 2017
2-1 vs India in England 2018
3-2 vs Ind in India 2021
Stats achieved, records created by Virat Kohli:
# Virat Kohli won his SIXTH 'player of the series/tournament award', which is the most by any player.
# Virat Kohli now has scored 9731 runs in T20s and he's at the sixth spot in the list of leading run-scorers in the shortest format.
# Most runs in a bilateral T20I series (full member teams)
Kohli scored 231 runs (in 5 innings) in the series against England which is the most by any batsman in a bilateral series. He has surpassed compatriot KL Rahul who scored 224 runs against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series in 2020.
# Kohli has now slammed 28 fifties in T20Is, most by any player.
# Kohli notched-up three half-centuries in the T20Is.
# Kohli also surpassed Australia's Aaron Finch to complete 1500-plus runs in T20Is as a captain. Kohli has amassed 1502 runs in T20Is.
# Kohli overall has scored 3159 T20I runs, the most by any male cricketer.
Rohit Sharma achieves milestones
# With his quickfire knock of 64 in the 5th T20I, Rohit notched up his 22nd fifty. He has also slammed 4 centuries in the T20Is.
# Rohit is now the second leading run-scorer in the T20Is with 2864 runs, after Kohli. Rohit has surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptil's 2862 runs in T20Is.
# It was the 10th instance when Rohit smashed 5 or more sixes in an innings.
# Rohit has hit only 6 maximums in the series, in three innings, 5 of them came in the fifth T20I.
Other stats
# Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 8 wickets in 5 games.
# Chris Jordan conceded 197 runs in the series and became the most expensive bowler in a bilateral T20I series. He's surpassed Tim Southee - who leaked 187 against India in 2020.
# KL Rahul has missed a T20I match after playing straight 21 games.
# Jos Buttler smashed most sixes (10) in the series.
# Kohli hit most boundaries (20) in the series.
# Jos Buttler slammed his 12th T20I fifty in the 5th T20I.
# Jos Buttler's 83 in the third T20I is the highest individual score of the series.
# Dawid Malan became the fastest to complete 1000 T20I runs in just 24 innings.
# Dawid Malan and Suryakumar Yadav took 5 catches each in the series.
# Best Economy (bowler): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6.39 in 5 innings.