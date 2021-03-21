India vs England T20I Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records, Stats; Kohli-Rohit shine

Ahmedabad, March 21: Riding on sensational half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's terrific bowling, Team India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and deciding T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 20). With this emphatic victory, the Men In Blue clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Kohli and his deputy Rohit first gave their team a superb start with a 94-run opening stand. Rohit who was getting some good starts but was failing to convert them into big knocks played a dominant knock from the start of the innings after the tourists invited the hosts to bat first. Rohit hit some towering sixes en route his fifty and laid a perfect foundation for the rest of the batters to post a mammoth total on the board.

Kohli then forged brilliant partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya and propelled his team to 224 for two in stipulated 20 overs. Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 as his team posted its fourth-highest total in the shortest format.

In response, England could only muster 188 for 8 in 20 overs and lost the match despite a sensational 130-run stand between Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler for the second wicket. Both Malan and Buttler slammed quickfire half-centuries but England's middle-order batsmen disappointed yet again resulting in the number one-ranked side's defeat in the decider. The middle-order batsmen kept perishing at regular intervals which proved costly for the tourists in the big run chase.

Here are the stats and full list of award winners from the five-match series:

Award winners and prize money Man of the match in 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 1 lakh Best partnership of the match: Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler - Rs 1 lakh Game changer of the match: Rohit Sharma - Rs 1 lakh Hyundai I20 Turbo Performer of the Series: Virat Kohli - Awarded a brand new I20 Turbo car Player of the series: Virat Kohli - Rs 2.5 lakh. Team records and stats # This is the sixth consecutive series win for Team India in the T20Is. Team India are unbeaten in the last eight T20I series. # Team India continue their unbeaten series record against England in the T20Is. # 18th time India has scored 200-plus in the T20Is, most by any team. # This is the 10th occasion when Team India successfully defended a total after posting more than 200. # India played 16 players in the T20I series against England which the maximum it has fielded in a bilateral series. # England's defeats in bilateral T20I series since WT20 2016 (2+ matches): 2-1 vs India in India 2017 2-1 vs India in England 2018 3-2 vs Ind in India 2021 Stats achieved, records created by Virat Kohli: # Virat Kohli won his SIXTH 'player of the series/tournament award', which is the most by any player. # Virat Kohli now has scored 9731 runs in T20s and he's at the sixth spot in the list of leading run-scorers in the shortest format. # Most runs in a bilateral T20I series (full member teams) Kohli scored 231 runs (in 5 innings) in the series against England which is the most by any batsman in a bilateral series. He has surpassed compatriot KL Rahul who scored 224 runs against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series in 2020. # Kohli has now slammed 28 fifties in T20Is, most by any player. # Kohli notched-up three half-centuries in the T20Is. # Kohli also surpassed Australia's Aaron Finch to complete 1500-plus runs in T20Is as a captain. Kohli has amassed 1502 runs in T20Is. # Kohli overall has scored 3159 T20I runs, the most by any male cricketer. Rohit Sharma achieves milestones # With his quickfire knock of 64 in the 5th T20I, Rohit notched up his 22nd fifty. He has also slammed 4 centuries in the T20Is. # Rohit is now the second leading run-scorer in the T20Is with 2864 runs, after Kohli. Rohit has surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptil's 2862 runs in T20Is. # It was the 10th instance when Rohit smashed 5 or more sixes in an innings. # Rohit has hit only 6 maximums in the series, in three innings, 5 of them came in the fifth T20I. Other stats # Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 8 wickets in 5 games. # Chris Jordan conceded 197 runs in the series and became the most expensive bowler in a bilateral T20I series. He's surpassed Tim Southee - who leaked 187 against India in 2020. # KL Rahul has missed a T20I match after playing straight 21 games. # Jos Buttler smashed most sixes (10) in the series. # Kohli hit most boundaries (20) in the series. # Jos Buttler slammed his 12th T20I fifty in the 5th T20I. # Jos Buttler's 83 in the third T20I is the highest individual score of the series. # Dawid Malan became the fastest to complete 1000 T20I runs in just 24 innings. # Dawid Malan and Suryakumar Yadav took 5 catches each in the series. # Best Economy (bowler): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6.39 in 5 innings.