India vs England T20I series: Statistical preview: Virat Kohli approaches this big milestone

England have never won a T20I series against India, and in that context it will be an interesting series. Will India continue their dominance or will England stem the rot? Check out all the stats and facts.

1. England have never recorded a multi-game bilateral men's T20I series victory over India - their record currently stands at one drawn series and two defeats.

2. India have managed to beat England in four of their last five attempts in men's T20I cricket (L1); they did taste defeat in their last outing in the format, however (v Australia, 8th December 2020).

3. England have registered five away victories on the spin in men's T20I cricket, victory in this game will see them equal their longest such run; all five of those matches took place in South Africa, they have not played a men's T20I in India since February 2017.

4. This is set to be only the second time India have played a men's T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, they saw off Pakistan by a margin of 11 runs there in December 2012; they have recorded six wins in their last seven outings on home soil in this format (L1).

5. England have a batting strike rate of 193 during the death overs (17-20) in men's T20Is since the start of 2019, the highest rate of any Test-playing nation; India have recorded the most sixes during that phase of the game (55).

6. Virat Kohli (India) requires 72 to become the first man to reach 3,000 T20I runs, he averages 50.5 in the format; the India skipper has posted more runs than anyone else in the history of this fixture.

7. India's Virat Kohli has dropped more catches than any other fielder from a Test-playing nation in men's T20Is since the start of 2019 (seven), three of which were rated as easy chances.

8. Dawid Malan currently has the highest batting average of any man to log 10+ T20I innings (53.4 from 19 knocks), he has reached 50 in seven of his 12 overseas knocks; only Paul Stirling (5) has more Player-of-the-Match awards since 2019 in men's T20Is than the England batsman (4).

9. KL Rahul recorded 670 runs from his 14 knocks at IPL 2020, the most scored by a Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) batsman in a single IPL campaign; he comes into this series having scored more runs in men's T20Is than anyone else since November 2019 (643).

10. Yuzvendra Chahal is responsible for the best figures ever recorded against England in a men's T20I (6/25 in February 2017), he is the leading wicket-taker in this fixture (nine); he has only been able to claim 15 scalps at an average of just 42.1 since the start of 2019, however.

(With OPTA inputs)