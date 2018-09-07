India Vs England: Team India gives guard of honour to Alastair Cook in farewell Test

The former England captain while coming out into the middle to start batting in the first innings of his farewell game was given a guard of honour by the Indian cricket team.

Day 1 Updates

Former captain Cook, who will step away from the England set-up at the conclusion of his 161st Test, and record 159th in succession, started in the middle after Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first.

Here's the video of the guard of honour:

The 33-year-old is his country's all-time leading run-scorer in the longest format and will be hoping to help England secure a 4-1 series victory over the top-ranked Test nation.

"We've played some really good stuff this series, it's been a great contest. It'd be a really fitting way for us to finish what's been a fantastic career for Alastair," said Root.

India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to Cook at the toss, calling him "one of the greatest openers to have played the game".

He said: "We have seen too much of him sometimes in a few innings. He's been a great, great player for England, to get 12,000 runs as an opener in these conditions, and all over the world, it's a great achievement over 160 Test matches.

"A lot of people look at averages but what he's done as an opener is outstanding and he'll go down as one of the greatest openers to have played the game."

(With OPTA inputs)