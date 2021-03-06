India vs England Test Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records, Statistics; Ashwin, Axar, Pant shine

Ahmedabad, March 6: India spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each as India showed England no mercy and won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs to claim the series 3-1. The 3-1 series triumph propelled them at the top of the points table in the ICC World Test Championship and also saw them through to the final.

Virat Kohli-led side will now face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the final in the month of June at the Home of Cricket 'The Lord's'. Riding on another mesmerising display of bowling from Axar Patel and R Ashwin, India bundled the English side out for 135 in their second innings.

Having been restricted to 365 in their first innings as young Rishabh Pant scored 101 and an unbeaten 96 from young all-rounder Washington Sundar, the hosts took a lead of 160 runs which proved too much for the tourists in the end as they were bundled out in 54.5 overs.

The relentless Indian spin cycle has left England a ragged shadow of the team that coasted to a 227-run win in the first Test. The third Test was a two-day shock to the tourists' senses, while England headed into day three of this latest match in Ahmedabad knowing it would take something special to stave off one final heavy beating.

Both Axar and Ashwin tortured the England batsmen in this series, and they were again the destroyers in chief for one last time in the series as they returned with figures of 5-48 and 5-47 respectively.

From 294-7 overnight in their first innings, leading by 89 runs, India scuppered English hopes of a quick burst through the tail as Sundar and Axar led them to 365, at which point England finally took the three wickets they had been craving.

Axar made a useful 43 before he was run out with the last three wickets going down in the space of five balls. Sundar was left frustratingly unbeaten on 96 as he ran out of partners as England all-rounder Ben Stokes removed Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj to post figures of 4-89.

Here are the full list of award winners, records created and key stats from the series:

Man of the match in the fourth Test - Rishabh Pant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant knock of 101 off 118 deliveries. The left-handed batsman walked into the middle at a critical juncture but constructed his innings exceedingly well. He first played with a caution against some quality bowling from the likes of James Anderson, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach. Later, the talented batsman exploded and took the momentum away from the tourists. He smashed 13 boundaries and a couple of sixes in his knock and even forged a century stand with Washington Sundar for the sixth wicket. Player of the series - R Ashwin The Tamil Nadu spinner once again showed why he's been rated highly in world cricket. Ashwin's all-round skills were on display in the series as he performed with both bat and ball to help his team claim the series and storm into the ICC World Test Championship final. Ashwin picked up a fifer in the third innings of the fourth Test match and finished the series by picking up 32 WICKETS and Three Five-Wicket-Hauls. Ashwin also scored a match-winning century in the second innings of the second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium and helped his team come back strongly after having lost the first Test. Team India in ICC WTC Final With the emphatic series 3-1 win over England at home, Team India once again climbed at the top of the points table in the ICC World Test Championship and also became the second finalists after New Zealand. They will now be playing for the eternal glory at the Lord's in June against a quality New Zealand Test side. Team India finish with 520 points, 72.2 percentage points, 12 wins, 4 loses, 1 draw in 6 Test series. Team India reclaim top spot in Test Rankings With the emphatic series win over England at home, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side has once again climbed at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings with 122 points. They have displaced New Zealand (118 points) from the top. Team India lost their top spot after losing the Test series in New Zealand last year. Another come from behind performance by Team India This was the second instance in a row when Team India came back strongly in a Test series after losing the opening game and winning the series. They lost the opening Test in Chennai last month and the same was the case in Australia when they lost the opening Test in Adelaide but ended up winning the series 2-1. Against England Team India won by a margin of 3-1. India winning a series after being 0-1 down: # 2-1(5) vs England 1972/73 # 2-1(3) vs Australia 2000/01 # 2-1(3) vs Sri Lanka 2015 # 2-1(4) vs Australia 2016/17 # 2-1(4) vs Australia 2020/21 # 3-1(4) vs England 2020/21 Axar Patel enters an elite club India left-arm spinner Axar Patel had a dream debut series as he was the second leading wicket-taker in the series. After missing the first Test in Chennai due to a niggle, Axar made his debut in the second Test at the same venue and made an immediate impact. He picked up a fifer in his debut game and in the second Test match the Gujarat bowler picked up fifers in both the innings. In the fourth Test, he finished with a four-for in the first innings and picked up another five-for in the second innings. In all, he's picked up four five-wicket hauls in three Tests and finished with 27 wickets. Most wickets after bowler's first three Tests: # 31 - Narendra Hirwani in 1988 # 29 - Charlie Turner in 1887-1888 # 27 - Rodney Hogg in 1978-1979 # 27 - Axar Patel in 2021 Most Player of the series awards by an Indian Ravichandran Ashwin finished the series with 32 wickets in 4 games and three five-wicket hauls. He received his eighth player of the series award and once again proved why he's the biggest match-winner for India. Most Player of the Series Awards in Tests: # 11 Muttiah Muralitharan # 9 Jacques Kallis # 8 R ASHWIN # 8 Imran Khan # 8 Richard Hadlee # 8 Shane Warne SPIN TO WIN 67 out of 80 England wickets have been taken by Indian spinners in this series. That's 83.75% of the wickets Indian spinners have picked against England in this series. Most Ducks bagged by England's top three in a Test series: 8 - Ashes 1903/04 & India v England 2020/21 6 - Ashes 1989 & Vs. SA 2004/05 Of ducks and LBWs Most ducks bagged by a visiting team in a Test series in India: 15 - England (2020/21) 14 - West Indies (1978/79) Batsmen dismissed LBW most often in a Test series: 7 - Kim Hughes (Ashes 1981) 6 - Javed Miandad (v India, 1979/80) 6 - Mike Gatting (Ashes 1981) 6 - Joe Root v India (2020/21) Most LBWs in a Test series in India: # 37 India v England 2020/21 (4 Tests) # 36 India v West Indies 1983/84 (6 Tests) # 33 India v New Zealand 2016/17 (3 Tests) # 33 India v England 2016/17 (5 Tests) # 33 India v Australia 1979/80 (6 Tests)

Most Runs:

Joe Root - 368 (8 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 345 (7 innings)

Highest individual score:

Joe Root - 218

Highest Average:

Washington Sundar - 90.5

Most Sixes:

Rishabh Pant - 10

Most boundaries:

Rohit Sharma - 43

Most catches:

Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant - 8

Most five-wicket hauls:

Axar Patel - 4

Best Economy:

James Anderson - 1.93 (4 innings)