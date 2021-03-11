India vs England: The T20I series will be loaded with runs, says Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen expects the T20I series to be full of runs with pitches favouring the batsmen. "It looks like we do have two sides at near enough full strength for the T20 series, so that should be good fun. With a T20 World Cup on the horizon, it's the perfect opportunity for both sides to get used to playing high-level T20 cricket in these conditions, with lots of the players then moving on to play in the IPL.

"If the wickets are prepared in the same way as they have been over here (Raipur) for the Road Safety Series then there are going to be a lot of runs! With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and all the other guys involved, it would be a surprise if this wasn't a very high-scoring series," Pietersen wrote in Betway Insider.

Pitersen also criticised England's rotation policy. England coach Chris Silverwood had defended rotating players in the Test series against India and said it could be carried forward to the Ashes against Australia.

"I just cannot understand what's going on with England's selection policy. The coach, Chris Silverwood, came out this week to defend the rest and rotation policy that contributed towards the series defeat in India. He could have admitted that they got it wrong, that they will learn from their mistakes, and I would have accepted that. But to come out and say that what they were doing - sending key players home mid-series - was a disgrace.

"What's even more disgraceful, though, is Silverwood looking nine months ahead to a huge Ashes series and saying that that they will look at rotating players during that as well," he added.