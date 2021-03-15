India vs England: Virat Kohli becomes first male cricketer to complete 3000 T20I runs; other key stats

The Indian registered a seven-wicket triumph over England and levelled the 5-T20I series 1-1. Chasing a target of 165 in 20 overs, the Men In Blue reached home in 17.5 overs as the top-order batted exceedingly well.

Kohli touched the landmark with his match-winning unbeaten knock of 73 against England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: He just took the game away from the opposition: Kohli lauds debutant Ishan Kishan

# He ultimately finished as the top scorer in the match, and his composure and clinical shot selection was displayed in all its glory by a nonchalant, flick of the wrists for a six which not just handed the hosts a morale-boosting win, but also brought up his 3,000th T20I run.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: Debutant Ishan and captain Kohli inspire as India tie T20 series

# He's the only cricketer after Suzie Bates (New Zealand woman cricketer) and Stafanie Taylor (WI woman cricketer) to scale Mt 3K in T20Is.

# Kohli took just 87 matches (81 innings) to complete 3000 runs and thus became the fastest to this club.

# Kohli also completed his 26th T20I fifty, which is also the maximum by any batsman.

# Kohli also became the third captain after Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith to complete 12000 international runs.

# It was Team India's tenth win in eleven T20I run chases since July 2019.

# Ishan became just the second India player to score a half-century on his T20I debut, after Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 61 against England in Manchester in 2011.

# Before Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - who made their India debut together in this game - Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya were the last two players to make a T20I debut in the same match.

# Ishan Kishan became the seventh Indian cricketer to bag a man of the match award on his T20I debut after Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Axar Patel, Barinder Sran, and Navdeep Saini.