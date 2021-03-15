India vs England: Virat Kohli becomes first male cricketer to complete 3000 T20I runs; other key stats

Ahmedabad, March 14: India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli on Sunday (March 14) achieved yet another milestone in the Twenty20 International as he became the first male cricketer to amass 3000 runs in the shortest format over of the game.
The Indian registered a seven-wicket triumph over England and levelled the 5-T20I series 1-1. Chasing a target of 165 in 20 overs, the Men In Blue reached home in 17.5 overs as the top-order batted exceedingly well.
Kohli touched the landmark with his match-winning unbeaten knock of 73 against England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
# He ultimately finished as the top scorer in the match, and his composure and clinical shot selection was displayed in all its glory by a nonchalant, flick of the wrists for a six which not just handed the hosts a morale-boosting win, but also brought up his 3,000th T20I run.
# He's the only cricketer after Suzie Bates (New Zealand woman cricketer) and Stafanie Taylor (WI woman cricketer) to scale Mt 3K in T20Is.
# Kohli took just 87 matches (81 innings) to complete 3000 runs and thus became the fastest to this club.
# Kohli also completed his 26th T20I fifty, which is also the maximum by any batsman.
# Kohli also became the third captain after Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith to complete 12000 international runs.
# It was Team India's tenth win in eleven T20I run chases since July 2019.
# Ishan became just the second India player to score a half-century on his T20I debut, after Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 61 against England in Manchester in 2011.
# Before Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - who made their India debut together in this game - Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya were the last two players to make a T20I debut in the same match.
# Ishan Kishan became the seventh Indian cricketer to bag a man of the match award on his T20I debut after Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Axar Patel, Barinder Sran, and Navdeep Saini.
