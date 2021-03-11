India vs England: Virat Kohli confirms 'in form' KL Rahul to open innings with Rohit Sharma in T20I series

Interacting with media persons in a virtual conference on the eve of the first T20I in Ahmedabad, Kohli also stressed senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be the 'third opener' for the side.

"It's quite simple, KL (Rahul) and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said.

"And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added.

Also, the India captain said that he expects his team to play much more freely against the English side as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed 'X-factor and depth' to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. The selectors have picked IPL performers like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia for the England series while the in-form Rishabh Pant has made a comeback.

With the IPL yet to be played, Kohli feels another fresh face or two may sneak into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup at home in October but finds the current side full of balance and options.

"We have played with a certain kind of pattern in the past. We did not have a big tournament to work towards in the past. If you look at the squad, the additions we have made we have tried to address a few things we needed in specific," Kohli said on the eve of the game referring to the likes of Suryakumar and Kishan.

"Guys who can be 'X factors' with the bat and do things which are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. These guys have done so on a regular basis in the IPL so we have tried to cover all those bases. Now it will be interesting to see how they go about in these five games."

Having not had enough options in the past, Kohli is happy with what he has at his disposal now.

(With PTI inputs)