India vs England: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to become most successful Test captain at home

In a game that saw 30 wickets getting perished in 140.2 overs, it was the home side that came out victorious in front of a euphoric crowd at the largest cricket stadium in the world with 50% occupancy.

Electing to bat first, England had a disastrous outing on the opening day of the Day-Night Test at the newly-constructed stadium as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel - playing only his second Test - ran through the tourists' batting line-up. England were dismissed for a paltry 112 runs in the first innings with the local boy, Patel, picking up a six-for in the first innings.

In response, India started well with the bat but in the morning session of the second day, the much-vaunted batting attack witnessed another shocking batting collapse as they lost 7 wickets for 46 runs, courtesy of a stupendous bowling performance from visiting captain Joe Root (5/8) and senior spinner Jack Leach (4/54). The hosts could only manage to get a slender 33-run lead.

In the second innings, the tourists were folded for just 81 runs as Axar and Ashwin wreaked havoc with the pink ball from the first ball. Axar took a couple of wickets in the first over itself and set the tone for another dominant show for the hosts.

The Saurashtra leg-spinner picked up another five-wicket haul in the match as the tourists could only manage to post 81 runs in their second innings. India required just 49 runs to win, with the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill taking them home without any trouble and all 10 wickets intact.

With this win, Team India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series. The emphatic win at Motera, helped India skipper Kohli become the most successful Indian captain in Test Cricket as he registered his 22nd win in 29 Tests.

Kohli surpassed his predecessor MS Dhoni who had 21 Test wins as captain at home. Kohli had equalled Dhoni's 21 Test wins record when his team defeated England in the second Test at Chennai last week. Kohli already became the most successful India captain overseas.