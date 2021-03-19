Cricket
India vs England: Visitors fined for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

By Pti
England fined for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

Ahmedabad, March 19: England players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20 International in Ahmedabad.

ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a release on Friday (March 19).

India won the match by eight runs on Thursday night to level the five-match series at 2-2, paving the way for a winners-take-it-all final game at the same venue on Saturday (March 20).

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma levelled the charges.

Story first published: Friday, March 19, 2021, 18:17 [IST]
