India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 55,000
Boundary Length: The squares are 66-69 meters, while the straighter boundaries are 69-71 meters.
Number of international matches hosted: 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 5 T20Is
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report
The wickets are known to be flat and tend to get slower as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers. But the last international match at the venue indicates batting friendly conditions as more than 350 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and Australia in September 2022. Also, in the six One Day International matches held at the venue, the team chasing and batting first has won three times each.
Hyderabad Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Wednesday (January 18) indicates a warm noon followed by a little cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 31o C reducing to a minimum temperature of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ODI Stats and Record
Matches: 6
India Won: 3
Visiting Team Won: 3
Matches Won Batting 1st: 3
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 3
Highest Team Total: 350/4 by Australia vs India in 2009
Lowest Team Total: 174 All Out by England vs India in 2011
Highest Run Chase: 252/5 by South Africa vs India in 2005
Lowest Total Defended: 290/7 by Australia vs India in 2007
Average 1st Innings Score: 277
Average 2nd Innings Score: 250
Highest Individual Score: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 175 vs Australia in 2009
Most Runs: Yuvraj Singh (India) - 233 runs in 3 innings
Most Wickets: Umesh Yadav (India) - 6 wickets in 2 matches
Best Bowling Innings: Umesh Yadav (India) - 4 for 55 vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Total Sixes in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: 52
Total Fours in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: 339
Most Sixes in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Yuvraj Singh (India) - 6
Most Fours in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 25
India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head
Matches: 113
India Won: 55
New Zealand Won: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009
Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999
Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010
Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020
Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010
Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 186* off 150 balls in 1999
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 26
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206
Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Wednesday, January 18
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)