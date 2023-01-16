India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Men in Blue will continue their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled for later this year at home as Rohit Sharma and Co look to build the squad for the show-piece tournament.

Like India, New Zealand too head into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in Pakistan, but the squad will see many changes from that tour as the likes of Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are being rested. Tom Latham will lead the side in the duo's absence.

Rohit and Co will look start the series on a winning note when the action starts in Hyderabad, while the visitors will also look to do the same when they play their first-ever limited overs match at the venue.

India and New Zealand will clash for the third time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the two earlier met in Test matches in 2010 and 2012. The first Test ended in a draw, while India won the second Test by an innings and 115 runs.

This, however, will be their first white ball meeting at the venue. But the two sides are no strangers in limited overs format, having met many times at different venues over the years.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has in fact hosted six ODI matches so far with most recent being three years ago in 2019. The venue most recently hosted a T20I in September 2022.

Here is a look at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Hyderabad Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI:

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 55,000 Boundary Length: The squares are 66-69 meters, while the straighter boundaries are 69-71 meters. Number of international matches hosted: 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 5 T20Is Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report The wickets are known to be flat and tend to get slower as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers. But the last international match at the venue indicates batting friendly conditions as more than 350 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and Australia in September 2022. Also, in the six One Day International matches held at the venue, the team chasing and batting first has won three times each. Hyderabad Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Wednesday (January 18) indicates a warm noon followed by a little cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 31o C reducing to a minimum temperature of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ODI Stats and Record Matches: 6 India Won: 3 Visiting Team Won: 3 Matches Won Batting 1st: 3 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 3 Highest Team Total: 350/4 by Australia vs India in 2009 Lowest Team Total: 174 All Out by England vs India in 2011 Highest Run Chase: 252/5 by South Africa vs India in 2005 Lowest Total Defended: 290/7 by Australia vs India in 2007 Average 1st Innings Score: 277 Average 2nd Innings Score: 250 Highest Individual Score: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 175 vs Australia in 2009 Most Runs: Yuvraj Singh (India) - 233 runs in 3 innings Most Wickets: Umesh Yadav (India) - 6 wickets in 2 matches Best Bowling Innings: Umesh Yadav (India) - 4 for 55 vs Sri Lanka in 2014 Total Sixes in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: 52 Total Fours in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: 339 Most Sixes in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Yuvraj Singh (India) - 6 Most Fours in ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 25 India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head Matches: 113 India Won: 55 New Zealand Won: 50 Tied: 1 No Result: 7 Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009 Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999 Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010 Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020 Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010 Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 186* off 150 balls in 1999 Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022 Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005 Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 26 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206 Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120 India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Wednesday, January 18 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)