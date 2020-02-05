India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Score: Shreyas Iyer nears century as tourists march past 250

Hamilton, Feb 5: India and New Zealand will be aiming for a winning start as they take on each other in the opening ODI of the three-match series here at Seddon Park on Wednesday (February 5).

Injuries to key players opened the door for Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal who are making their ODI debuts and will be opening the innings for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The Indian line-up will be hoping to get the better of against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand side. The hosts will be missing the services of their charismatic captain Kane Williamson, who will be missing the first two games due to injury.

This is India's fourth ODI assignment after the World Cup last year, having previously beaten West Indies (away and at home) and Australia (at home). The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord's in the World Cup final against England.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds CENTURY!! Shreyas Iyer brings up his maiden ODI ton off 101 deliveries. Well deserved ton as he had his share of luck. Fifty! In-form KL Rahul brings up another fine half-century. This is his 7th ODI fifty. India reach 271/3 in 42 overs. Shreyas Iyer - 98* and KL Rahul - 49* are present into the middle. Rahul will be on strike in the next over. Four! Iyer gets a boundary off Neesham and he moves into the 90s. 100-run partnership between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. They should look to carry it on. NZ desperately need a breakthrough. Dropped! Shreyas Iyer gets a breather at 83 as Colin de Grandhomme fails to catch a sitter at long-off. Santner almost had the batsman. 250 up for India with a single from Shreyas Iyer in 40th over. Shreyas is under some pain and the physio is on the pitch to attend him. After some treatment, he's resumed batting and hits another boundary. He moves into the 80s. Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries by Shreyas Iyer off Tim Southee. SIX, SIX!! KL Rahul is hitting maximums in a pair. Once again he hammers a couple of consecutive maximums. This time it was Tim Southee at the receiving end. India - 234/3 after 38 overs. SIX!! Lovely extension of the arms from Shreyas Iyer off Bennett and the ball sails over long-on to get his first maximum of the innings. Superb shot this. India reach 207/3 after 36 overs. 200 up! KL Rahul taps the ball and gets a single to bring 200 up for his team. They are going at 5.63 runs per over at the moment. India have reached 199/3 after 35 overs. This looks like a decent batting pitch, the tourists will have to figure out what is going to be a good total here to post. Six, Six! Back-to-back maximums from KL Rahul against Ish Sodhi. The first one was hit over long-off and the second one was hammered over long-on region for maximum result. FIFTY!! Shreyas Iyer brings up his half a century and will hope to convert it into a big one. India are 177 for 3 after 33 overs. FIFTY for Shreyas Iyer 🙌🙌



This is his 7th half-century in ODIs.



Live - https://t.co/ewSrnE8I9m #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/bMbsaB4Cor — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020 Big Wicket! Ish Sodhi breaches Virat Kohli's defence and dismisses the Indian captain for 51. Kohli too couldn't believe his eyes as he was outfoxed by the googly. India - 156/3 after 28.4 overs. Sodhi gets breakthru Kiwis needed so badly with a splendid googly. Not often you see Kohli bamboozled. Opens up the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 5, 2020 Fifty! Virat Kohli brings up a composed fifty off 61 deliveries. This is his 58th ODI half-century. Four! Shreyas Iyer cuts it towards third man region and the ball races to the boundary. India - 149/2 after 27 overs. Four! It has class written all over. Virat Kohli's trademark cover drive and all Bennett and rest of the NZ players could do was admire the stroke. Four! Virat Kohli hits Colin de Grandhomme straight down and gets a boundary. India reach 123/2 after 23 overs. Spin into the attack! Mitchell Santner bowls the 22nd over. India reach 115/2. 100 up for India in 19.1 overs. Kohli and Iyer will be looking to take the tourists ahead. The Kiwi pacers are bowling well but these two have notched up the 50-run stand between them. Lucky! Shreyas Iyer once again finds him lucky as the fielder at mid-off fails to hold on to a catch inside the circle. The ball races towards the boundary. Dropped! Shreyas Iyer survives at 8 as Ross Taylor fails to catch a tough one at backward point. Neesham isn't happy. Iyer is not looking in his zone, he's struggling. India - 93/2 after 18 overs. Four! Kohli punches the ball from Colin de Grandhomme towards extra cover and gets a boundary. Fantastic shot from the skipper. Four! Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary off Colin de Grandhomme towards deep point. This is the first boundary from the Mumbaikar. Four! Free-Hit delivery from Neesham and Kohli hits him straight towards mid-off boundary. After 13 overs, India reach 62/2. Kohli and Iyer are looking to settle down as Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham are bowling at the right line and length. Two new men into the middle for India and they will have to bat with caution. New Zealand couldn't have asked for a better thing after the Indian openers pushed them on the back foot. Wicket! Mayank Agarwal (32) too perishes in the next over. The debutant looked to slice the ball towards gully off Southee but sends it right into the hands of Tom Blundell at backwards point. India - 54/2 in 8.4 overs. Wicket! Prithvi Shaw (20) edges Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Latham takes an easy catch behind the stumps. India lose their first wicket after getting a 50-run opening stand. India - 50/1 Fifty up for India in the 8th over of the game Not Out! New Zealand go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Mayank Agarwal which Tim Southee was convinced. The ball-tracking ruled umpire's call so Mayank is lucky to survive this time as he escapes narrowly. India - 26/0 after 5 overs. Four! First boundary from Mayank Agarwal straight down the ground against Southee. This is his first four in the ODIs. End of the second over and India reach 6/0. Shaw and Agarwal both got their first runs the ODIs. Their nerves must have settled down a bit. Shaw too gets off the mark with a double off Bennett as he punches the ball towards the cover region and comfortably gets a double. Hamish Bennett bowls the second over to another debutant Mayank Agarwal and the batsman gets off the mark immediately with a single by pushing the ball towards on-side. First runs for India as well. Southee starts with a maiden over as Prithvi Shaw plays his first over in ODI cricket. India - 0/0 after 1st over. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are into the middle to start batting for India. Tim Southee starts with the first new ball. Prithvi takes the strike. New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett. India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw all set to make their ODI debut for #TeamIndia.



Proud moment for this duo 🤝🤝#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mXCKsURRIk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020 Toss Update: New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bowl first. India will bat first as Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal get their ODI debut caps. It is time for the 1st ODI and New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Bzov9lb5hD — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020 VVS Laxman with pitch report and ground dimensions: There's only a 55 metre boundary on one side with the breeze. It looks a good batting surface with the sun out. It's dry with no grass cover. As the match progresses, spinners will come into play. With one shorter boundary there will be plenty of runs scored, he adds. It's also a kind of soil that also offers a bit of bounce. Hello and welcome to the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.