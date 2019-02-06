India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Rohit wins toss, invites Williamson to bat; Pant, Krunal return

Wellington, Feb 6: India will be fancying starting another series on a winning note as they clash with under pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday (February 6).

The Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia.

After being badly bruised and battered in the ODI series Kane Williamson-led side must be eager to get to the winning ways in the shortest format that suits several Kiwi players. Also, the hosts enjoy good record in this format against the Indians and that must give them a lot of confidence.

India's track record against the Kiwis isn't that impressive in the T20Is. The two teams have faced each other eight times before in T20I cricket and India have won only two of them, and lost six. Team India haven't won a single T20I game in the Kiwiland.

However, those two victories did come in their last three outings against NZ (L1). But Team India enjoys an impressive run of form in T20Is off late, claiming 12 wins in their last 14 completed outings and losing just two.

Rohit and his band must be striving to continue the dominant show in the shortest format of the game but they'll have to come up with a formidable Playing XI against the Black Caps, who despite being ranked 6th in the latest ICC T20I Rankings, are still a dangerous team at home.

Here are the live updates from the 1st T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds Hardik Pandya has been brought into the attack in the final over of the powerplay. SIX!!! Seifert flicks Pandya towards leg slip and the ball sails way back into the stands. Pandya concedes 10 from his first over. Fantastic start for New Zealand as they have reached 50 for no loss and in just 5 overs. Spinner in Krunal Pandya has been introduced in the fifth over itself. SIX, SIX! Colin Munro is showing how dangerous T20 player he is as he hammers Khaleel for consecutive sixes. 16 runs came from that over and NZ are 44/0 after 4. 2,3,6,0,4,0! 15 runs came from that over bowled by Bhuvneshwar and NZ are 28/0 after 3. 4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Colin Munro against Khaleel Ahmed. The bowler is being put immediately under pressure from the T20 specialist. 9 runs came from the 2nd over and NZ are 13/0 after 2. Match starts. Munro and Seifert are into the middle to open NZ innings. Bhuvneshwar starts with the new ball for India. Teams are out for the national anthem. Pair of brothers featuring together in the same team in India. Pair of brothers featuring together in same team in LOIs (India):



Mohinder & Surinder Amarnath (3 ODIs)

Irfan & Yusuf Pathan (8 ODIs, 8 T20Is)

Hardik & Krunal Pandya (1 T20I) *#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 6, 2019 Kane Williamson (New Zealand captain): It's important to assess the conditions. Mitchell makes his debut today. Some regular faces, but the two missing out are Bracewell and Neesham. A new squad brings some freshness. Every time you get an opportunity to represent your country is a great one against a fantastic opposition so we are looking forward to it. Rohit Sharma (India captain): We're bowling first. We have had a good record chasing. Gives us another opportunity to see how we can bat second. Looks like a good pitch. Like I said on the 5th ODI, we wanted to bat second as there was some moisture on the pitch and challenge them. A lot of the guys who have played ODIs have gone back. Guys like Rishabh and Krunal are back and we need to give them some chances. New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed Toss: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to chase. Back at the Westpac for the 1st T20I against New Zealand. Thoughts on the pitch? pic.twitter.com/nEKo7zgyr6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2019